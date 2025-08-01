‘Stop Using Black Children as Racist Entertainment’—Video of White Mom Feeding Her Black Children Off a Public Table Without Plates Sparks Massive Outrage

It started like any other parenting tip video, meant to be helpful, maybe even clever. But what this white mom posted online ended up setting social media on fire. The concerned location isn’t identified yet.

Atlanta Black Star reports, earlier this year, the white mother of biracial triplet girls shared a video that was supposed to show off a helpful parenting “hack.” What viewers saw instead was the woman cutting a slice of pepperoni pizza with scissors and tossing the pieces directly onto a public food court table, where her three toddlers eagerly ate with their hands. There were no napkins, and no plates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Parenting TV (@badparentingtv)

The clip, which resurfaced again in late July on Threads via the Instagram account “Bad Parenting TV,” didn’t go over well. In fact, many viewers were disgusted. “This is gross, wtf!” one person commented. Others were even more direct, calling the scene “disheartening” and comparing the children to animals. One viewer said plainly: “Like, has she lost her damn mind?! And cutting it with scissors! Where tf have those scissors been?!”

In the original video, the mom wrote: “My number one hack as a mom of triplets: Food scissors! They stay in my diaper bag making eating on the go so easy and fast!”

Triplets are rare. Only about 0.7% of births, and raising them is undeniably hard. Most parents of multiples rely on time-saving strategies just to survive a day. But for many online, this wasn’t a “hack.” It was a line crossed.

“I don’t care if my children throw food plates, forks, spoons, or even the whole table on the floor!! THEY’RE NOT EATING FOOD OFF THE TABLE, ESPECIALLY A PUBLIC ONE SMH,” one furious mom posted. And it wasn’t just about hygiene. The racial dynamic made people uncomfortable too. A white woman sitting down with a clean plate while her three Black children ate scraps off a shared surface struck many as very much unsettling.

“Is this racist? White woman gets a plate, but three little Black girls have to eat off the nasty table?” one commenter asked.

Some defended the mom, suggesting she may have cleaned the table with disinfectant beforehand. “Anyone in here who doesn’t have triplets and is harping on the strategy needs to …” wrote one supporter. Others pushed back, saying the issue wasn’t just about germs or parenting struggles, but it was about dignity and optics.

“Why must their ‘parenting hacks’ always be at the expense of Black children’s dignity?” one critic asked. “These posts are never funny. Wish they’d stop using Black children as r@ci$t entertainment and monetizing on those clicks.”

As the clip continues to make the rounds online, one thing is clear: parenting advice might go viral, but it can’t be always applauded, especially when it lands on the wrong side of public decency.