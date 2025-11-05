Donald Trump Attacks TV Host After Poll Reveals Who Americans Blame for Shutdown

The mounting pressure on Donald Trump and, in extension, the entire Republican party itself is palpable, especially since the federal shutdown has already hit the month mark. However, the 79-year-old has now started to feel that the grapes are sour, all thanks to an alarming poll result brought out by NBC.

The particular news poll has prophesied a rather shocking future for Trump and the Republicans, since around two-thirds of the voters have agreed that the President has not met the expectations of the citizens. In fact, a staggering 52% of voters have blamed Trump alone, as well as the Republicans sitting in Congress, for the ongoing government shutdown.

While this was shocking enough, what quite literally shook Donald Trump was to witness the comparatively lower number of 42% votes received by the Democrats. The figure clearly indicates that people agree that Trump and his administration are the real reason behind the shutdown, even though the Republicans have been shifting the blame to the Democratic party, not aligning and opening up the government. It must be noted that around 40 million U.S. citizens were, as such, already facing the tragedy of having their SNAP benefits lapsed, which stirred more ire against Donald Trump, until a federal judge instructed the administration to pay SNAP benefits.

Trump always pretends something crooked happened when he loses. But he’s the one who tried to steal an election and blame innocent poll workers. He’s the 34x felon illegally blowing people up. pic.twitter.com/DcNW9PVDYh — marc bell (@marcbel19406167) November 5, 2025

Interestingly, the same NBC poll further predicted that Democrats are in line to take up an early lead over the Republicans in the 2026 contest to grab more power in Congress. As per the poll stats, while around 50% of Americans want the Democratic Party to regain both chambers, it is only a small number of 42% who wish it otherwise, i.e., in favor of the Republicans. And thus, a very enraged Mr. President has dropped a rather heated message on his Truth Social post, taking a lashing swipe at the NBC host Joe Scarborough.

He wrote, “Wow! Joe Scarborough’s Television Ratings are really bad. They have gone, as they say, ‘down the tubes,’ as has the rest of MSNBC. It’s a beautiful thing to watch! President DJT.”

Later, Scarborough reacted to these news polls during his live show, where he tagged them openly as ‘deadly numbers’ for the Republican Party. He explained, “You can look at these numbers and understand it’s a problem for the party in power.” While his co-host remarked that Trump did kind of own such a dismal poll figure, considering the nasty implications of the shutdown. Agreeing to it again, Scarborough further said, “Right now, things seem to be breaking against Republicans.”

Meanwhile, during his appearance on the show 60 Minutes on Sunday, Donald Trump left many viewers shell-shocked as he discussed the possibility of his return to the President’s chair for the third time in 2028. Speaking with Norah O’ Donnell, he initially tried to dodge a direct response on the matter.

Still, he ended up making a close enough revelation on the kind of preps he has been undergoing from now on. He said, “I don’t even think about it. I will tell you, a lot of people want me to run, but the difference between us and the Democrats is that we really do have a strong bench. I don’t wanna use names because it’s inappropriate.”

Donald Trump can try and spin these loses tonight, but the reality is his policies, failures, tariffs, economy, rhetoric, and divisiveness contributed to these Democrat wins. With Trump’s falling poll numbers, a harbinger of Republican loses in 2026 midterm elections. — Wayne Slote (@wslote142) November 5, 2025

With the Republican Party’s support slipping and a host of pressing issues, including the shutdown and SNAP revocation, the Democratic Party is gaining ground. This shift in sentiment offers a glimmer of hope for the future of U.S. politics, as it suggests a potential change in leadership and policies.

Most importantly, at a time when so many Americans are facing a crisis over something as basic as food, Trump’s plans to renovate the White House, including the construction of a ‘golden ballroom,’ which is also a $300 million project funded by private donors, isn’t exactly something to be really proud of.

This project has received widespread criticism from every corner, and there’s scarcely anyone who has appreciated Trump’s greater vision for the place. The criticism stems from the fact that such lavish renovations are seen as inappropriate given the current state of the country and the White House’s historical significance.