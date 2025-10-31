“INITIATE THE ‘NUCLEAR OPTION'”— Donald Trump Goes on Lengthy Truth Social Rant Suggesting Senate to End Filibuster Rule

Donald Trump got back to the US and headed straight to business—ranting on Truth Social. His Truth Social all-caps rants have been popular for not making sense, spewing unreasonable ideas, and even outing his own MAGA members by posting lengthy accounts.

He has done it again by posting a political edict asking the Republicans to pick the “nuclear option” and end the filibuster rule. This comes right after FLOTUS Melania Trump was done handing out candy to the White House trick-or-treaters.

Trump’s post started with, “I just got back from Asia, where I met the Leaders of many Countries,” among all the countries he visited. He added, “Just a short while ago, the Democrats, while in power, fought for three years to do this, but were unable to pull it off because of Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.”

Furthermore, he added, “Well, now WE are in power, and if we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, country-destroying ‘SHUT DOWN.‘” He then urged the Senate Republicans to scrap the filibuster rule.

Currently, the same rule is helping Democrats block any government funding plans. The filibuster rule requires 60 votes to bring legislation up for a vote, with Reps. Holding a 53 majority vote. Meanwhile, Democrats are at 47, and changing the rule will imply needing only a simple majority in the Senate.

Trump is now urging Republicans to go for the nuclear option in the Senate and get rid of filibuster. He says he wants to do it to take advantage of the Democrats. We can play this game too. The next time Dems are in power, they should use this option and give Puerto Rico and DC… pic.twitter.com/K70UC4CtPz — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 31, 2025



This rule has been providing additional checks on the party in power, so eliminating it will mean more power to Donald Trump. Then he posted an all caps shorter version of the post too, “BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT THE DEMOCRATS HAVE GONE STONE COLD ‘CRAZY,’ THE CHOICE IS CLEAR—INITIATE THE ‘NUCLEAR OPTION,’ GET RID OF THE FILIBUSTER AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The shutdown started on Oct. 1 and it has been a month, making it the second longest one so far. The longest one remains to be the shutdown during Trump’s first term. Despite the suggestion, John Thune, the Senate’s leader, has dismissed changes to the rule. Mike Johnson also gave a warning against removing the rule, “I mean, on the Republican side, I would be deeply concerned if the Democrats had a bare majority in the Senate right now.”

People weren’t too happy with Trump’s rant. One user commented, “That’s the talk of a dictator wannabe. Come 2028, he’ll demand they let him run again.” Another user called him “Demented Dementia Donald,” taking a jab at his cognitive decline and coming up with such ideas.