Latest Poll Reveals Who Americans Are Blaming for Government Shutdown as It Enters Second Month

NBC News’ chief data analyst has revealed new polls that indicate that Americans, for the most part, blame Republicans for the government shutdown. NBC’s Steve Kornacki reported that the polls ain’t favoring the MAGA administration. The shutdown, as Washington points out, is the second-longest shutdown in U.S. history.

“We ask the question, who do you blame?” Kornacki explained. “Forty-two percent say Democrats in congress, but 52 percent say it’s either the president’s fault or his party in Congress’s fault.”

Kornacki even noted that there’s a decline in support for Trump’s economic policies. The polls reveal that a majority of voters in the poll stated that the President is not helping the middle class. The voters addressed issues like inflation and managing the overall economy.

The polls and results come as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was halted at the beginning of November due to the shutdown. The closure left more than 40 million low-income families and individuals without benefits to buy food or incur basic expenses.

The 79-year-old Trump is apparently frustrated with the Democrats for not voting in favor of a federal budget bill. He also called them ‘crazed lunatics.’ Democrats are asking that the budget include an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to pass the bill through the Senate.

As per a new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the ongoing shutdown will cost the American economy between $7 billion and $14 billion. At present, almost 670,000 federal employees are without jobs, and roughly 730,000 continue to work without pay.

More than 75 percent of voters are concerned about the current pause, with 43 percent identifying as “very concerned,” according to a different poll conducted by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos.

Kornacki pointed out that voter turnout for the 2026 midterm elections, which are just a year away, is already on pace with what is usually observed on the eve of the elections, which is another blow to Republicans.

“This is what’s encouraging for Democrats, troubling for Republicans,” the data analyst told Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker. The data also shows that 66 percent of voters have a high level of interest in the upcoming midterms.

“That’s the kind of lead Democrats had when they swept to power in Congress in Trump’s first term,” Kornacki said about the results. Republicans retained control of the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections, but Democrats regained control of the House with 40 seats.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated in an interview on CBS’s Sunday Morning that if Democrats take control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections, the Trump administration “as we know it” would be “de facto” over.