Donald Trump-Appointed Judge Stops His Bid to Send Troops Into Portland – Says America Runs on Law, Not Fear

When your own appointee tells you to stand down, it’s safe to say the plot has taken a twist! A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump himself has just blocked the president’s controversial deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon. The judge called the president’s justification “untethered to facts,” warning that America is “a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law.”

That would be Judge Karin Immergut, a name now echoing across legal X (formerly Twitter) and cable panels for all the right reasons. Donald Trump had framed his order as an urgent effort to protect federal facilities allegedly “under siege” by Antifa and “domestic terrorists.” Portland, he claimed, had become “war-ravaged.”

The judge disagreed, citing a lack of any credible evidence that Portland was experiencing nightly violence. In a sharp ruling, Immergut found that the deployment blurred the line “between civil and military federal power to the detriment of this nation.” Basically, you don’t send troops into a city because you don’t like its politics!

The political irony practically writes itself! A Trump-appointed federal judge just halted Trump’s plan to restore order in a Democratic stronghold. The order had been part of what critics describe as Trump’s broader “Blue City crackdown,” which has come to be a campaign-style push to assert federal control over liberal-led cities like Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Governor Tina Kotek of Oregon called the decision “a step in the right direction,” adding that “the truth has prevailed.” She said, “There is no insurrection in Portland.”

“The only threat we face is to our democracy, and that threat is being led by President Trump.”

The administration has doubled down, though. Donald Trump’s team insists that Portland is still under federal threat, echoing language from the president’s social media posts that describe anarchists and open-border radicals taking over cities. But Immergut’s decision, at least for now, puts a legal barricade between Trump’s rhetoric and his authority to deploy troops on domestic soil.

It’s not Trump’s first defeat on this front. Last month, a federal judge ruled his summer deployment of National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles unconstitutional. These legal smackdowns suggest the judiciary isn’t buying his narrative of “law and order” in blue cities.

Time magazine states that Trump’s sweeping show of force (especially in Washington, D.C.) has already crossed the line between federal policing and military intimidation. The magazine warns that if Americans normalize these tactics, “our country could be well on its way to becoming a police state.”

Donald Trump commandeered D.C.’s Metropolitan Police, deployed 950 National Guard troops, and brought in armed units from the DEA, FBI, and DHS. Governors from several red states—including West Virginia, Mississippi, and Tennessee, also sent additional troops to “help.” All this under the pretext of “crime control,” even though D.C.’s data showed a drop in crime since 2023!

Portland, then, becomes a symbol of resistance. The judiciary and local governments tell the president you can’t militarize politics. While Donald Trump’s supporters frame the judge’s ruling as partisan obstruction, legal experts see it as democracy doing its job. Immergut’s decision may be temporary, but the Constitution still holds, even when it’s inconvenient for the man who swore to defend it.

