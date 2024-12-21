Donald Trump Accused of Allegedly Pooping Himself During a Public Event in France

The public appearances of President-elect Donald Trump have always captured global attention, with the media scrutinizing even the tiniest details. Social media has played its part, amplifying some of the more unusual and viral moments. In one particularly strange instance, a video captured people sitting close to the president-elect in France, seeming to cover their noses and exchange confused glances. Rumors started to circulate after the video clip went viral online, with some suggesting that Trump may have pooped himself during the occasion.

Sources claim Trump shit himself in France leading to nobody wanting to sit next to him, unable to verify or debunk the claim. No official statement denying it from the incoming Trump regime, so far. pic.twitter.com/nDUDFxjXic — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) December 12, 2024

The video was shared by the X, formerly Twitter, account called @Anonymous. It captured a curious scene featuring Trump seated alone in the front row among other attendees. In the video, one woman visibly closed her nose, while others shifted uneasily in their seats. Several internet users took to the comment section to express their views. One person said, "The whole situation is so embarrassing, and this orange M* is sitting there like nothing happened." Another X user claimed, "That lady covering her nose behind Trump made this believable."

It’s been documented by people who worked on The Apprentice that even back then Trump wore adult diapers because he has issues with this. One guy claimed it was from adderall abuse which I guess could happen in older age. — AstroPlainBlain (@astroplainblain) December 12, 2024

A third internet user went on to claim, "It’s been documented by people who worked on The Apprentice that even back then Trump wore adult diapers because he has issues with this. One guy claimed it was from Adderall abuse which I guess could happen in older age." Another person chimed in and said, "Something definitely happened near him, judging by the reactions of those people." While there’s no proof to support the claims, the viral moment has drawn comparisons to a previous incident involving Joe Biden, who faced similar accusations of pooping himself during a D-Day event.

Something definitely happened near him, judging by the reactions of those people. — Kim Jong Will (@Kim_Jong_Will) December 13, 2024

Although a body language expert debunked the claims, rumors continued to spread, fueled by a viral image of President Biden at an event that some believed hinted at the awkward accident, as reported by Irish Star. Even Trump chimed in, claiming that even as a representative, Biden traveled to France and something occurred that was not good, referring that Biden had pooped himself. However, Trump isn’t a stranger to such accusations. Earlier in October this year, comedy host Jimmy Kimmel dedicated part of his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live to mocking an alleged onstage mishap during a presidential campaign speech in Detroit, where Trump was rumored to have farted—as reported by TMZ.

Critics of Trump had a field day when multiple videos surfaced online, allegedly capturing the former president letting out embarrassing noises during public appearances. In a similar incident, back in April, Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, posted a video claiming Trump was audibly passing gas in court during his hush money trial, even suggesting the smell was unbearable. The incident was also discussed by Kimmel. He claimed that just when you think the insano-meter is maxed out, Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities, as reported by OK! Magazine. The commentary revealed how bizarre rumors can quickly spread and take on a life of their own in today’s viral world.