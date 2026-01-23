Doctor Makes Concerning Claims About Donald Trump’s Cognitive Health, Says Symptoms Are Worsening

There are fresh concerns about President Trump’s mental and physical health as a leading medical expert shared his opinion. Dr. Vin Gupta is a medical analyst for NBC and a former chief medical officer at Amazon. He said he has observed that signs of decline in the president’s health are intensifying. He has also pointed to several recent public appearances in which Trump’s alleged “symptoms” were on full display.

The entire world just watched an old, low-energy, confused man ramble incoherently and attack our allies in his Davos speech this morning. The president of the United States is an international laughingstock. pic.twitter.com/s9An4V4Xhu — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 21, 2026

According to the Daily Beast, Dr. Gupta referred to Trump’s latest visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. During speeches and media interactions, Trump was seen confusing the names of different countries and frequently going off topic. His speeches appeared rambling, as he shifted from one unrelated topic to another; his remarks often lacked coherence, and he spoke in long, winding sentences.

Trump appeared to be overcompensating for each error, yet continued to ramble.

Physically, the president has shown difficulty walking and climbing stairs, and the bruising on both of his hands has worsened. According to Dr. Gupta, these could be signs of age-related medical decline.

Donald Trump’s father, Fred was diagnosed with dementia in his 80s. Donald is almost 80. We are witnessing his cognitive decline in real time. He rambles, slurs his words, and can’t remember names. He is too old to be president. #DementiaDon #Harris #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice pic.twitter.com/LeY62O03xr — Viviana 💙🌱🐾 (@Siciliana_Vivi) July 21, 2024

Aside from age-related issues, Dr. Gupta also referred to Trump’s family medical history, including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease among male relatives. His father died in 1999 due to malaria, which was complicated by Alzheimer’s disease. He had also been diagnosed with dementia earlier.

It is not only experts like Dr. Gupta, but also Trump’s own family members, who are questioning his health. Clinical psychologist Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s late elder brother, has claimed that she sees several similarities between the president and his father at this age.

Dr. Gupta said he sees a “trend line,” and it appears to be worsening.

While discussing several signs of the president’s deteriorating health, Gupta mentioned “word-finding” difficulties, saying it is clear that the president is struggling to concentrate, maintain focus on a single subject, and continue a coherent chain of thought. He added that anyone who listens to the president can observe that his speeches are meandering, often covering multiple topics in a single stretch.

This is insane. Trump just wrote a letter to the prime minister of Norway essentially saying “you didn’t give me the Nobel Peace Prize so I’m choosing to invade Greenland because of it.” This is INSANE. It’s about to get a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/L2hysxLJjJ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 19, 2026

Dr. Gupta has mentioned memory lapses and erratic speech patterns as causes for concern. He also pointed to several public gaffes as evidence that Trump may not be thinking clearly. Writing a letter to the prime minister of Norway regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, complaining about social conduct, and then threatening to take Greenland from Denmark (which is not Norway) does not align with the expected behavior of the president of the United States.

Dr. Gupta suggested that, in light of these signs, it is important to conduct a public assessment of the president’s mental health, particularly given the current global climate and the fact that several U.S. allies are already pulling back due to the president’s tariffs and foreign policies.

While some may believe the media is overly focused on Trump’s age, it is important to remember that he is the president of the United States, and therefore his mental and physical health must remain a primary concern for the country.