News

Doctor Makes Concerning Claims About Donald Trump’s Cognitive Health, Says Symptoms Are Worsening

Published on: January 23, 2026 at 7:23 AM ET

He is rambling incoherently, forgetting details, and falling asleep during meetings.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
trump fell asleep
Donald Trump, 79, makes headlines amid health rumors (Image Credit: ChrisDJackson/X.Com )

There are fresh concerns about President Trump’s mental and physical health as a leading medical expert shared his opinion. Dr. Vin Gupta is a medical analyst for NBC and a former chief medical officer at Amazon. He said he has observed that signs of decline in the president’s health are intensifying. He has also pointed to several recent public appearances in which Trump’s alleged “symptoms” were on full display.

According to the Daily Beast, Dr. Gupta referred to Trump’s latest visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum. During speeches and media interactions, Trump was seen confusing the names of different countries and frequently going off topic. His speeches appeared rambling, as he shifted from one unrelated topic to another; his remarks often lacked coherence, and he spoke in long, winding sentences.

Trump appeared to be overcompensating for each error, yet continued to ramble.

Physically, the president has shown difficulty walking and climbing stairs, and the bruising on both of his hands has worsened. According to Dr. Gupta, these could be signs of age-related medical decline.

Aside from age-related issues, Dr. Gupta also referred to Trump’s family medical history, including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease among male relatives. His father died in 1999 due to malaria, which was complicated by Alzheimer’s disease. He had also been diagnosed with dementia earlier.

It is not only experts like Dr. Gupta, but also Trump’s own family members, who are questioning his health. Clinical psychologist Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s late elder brother, has claimed that she sees several similarities between the president and his father at this age.

Dr. Gupta said he sees a “trend line,” and it appears to be worsening.

While discussing several signs of the president’s deteriorating health, Gupta mentioned “word-finding” difficulties, saying it is clear that the president is struggling to concentrate, maintain focus on a single subject, and continue a coherent chain of thought. He added that anyone who listens to the president can observe that his speeches are meandering, often covering multiple topics in a single stretch.

Dr. Gupta has mentioned memory lapses and erratic speech patterns as causes for concern. He also pointed to several public gaffes as evidence that Trump may not be thinking clearly. Writing a letter to the prime minister of Norway regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, complaining about social conduct, and then threatening to take Greenland from Denmark (which is not Norway) does not align with the expected behavior of the president of the United States.

Dr. Gupta suggested that, in light of these signs, it is important to conduct a public assessment of the president’s mental health, particularly given the current global climate and the fact that several U.S. allies are already pulling back due to the president’s tariffs and foreign policies.

While some may believe the media is overly focused on Trump’s age, it is important to remember that he is the president of the United States, and therefore his mental and physical health must remain a primary concern for the country.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *