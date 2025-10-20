Diddy’s Life After Prison Won’t Be Glamorous — Here’s What Awaits the Fallen Mogul

Unless Diddy’s request for a pardon from Donald Trump is successful, his life after getting out of prison will look very different from the cushy celebrity lifestyle he’s enjoyed.

Sean Diddy Combs will sooner or later be released from prison, and his life is going to be very different. The hip hop mogul who once enjoyed a cushy celebrity lifestyle might soon be deprived of it. P Diddy was sentenced to more than four years in prison in October 2025 with charges of pr-stitution related felonies.

Latest reports have listed the terms and conditions Diddy has to comply with after his release. Going forward, he would have to comply with a newly regimented, highly surveilled life. Some say his current time in prison will prepare him for that. According to TMZ’s report, “Diddy is going to be supervised for five years after his sentence, which, pending an early release for good behavior, will likely conclude around 2029.”

At the same time, he will be compelled to attend treatment programs not only for substance abuse but also for domestic violence. The rap star must go through the treatment because these were the central issues in his case. He will also be prohibited from owning any guns or weapons. He will also be forced to stay away from people who testified against him, like his ex, Cassie Ventura.

According to NBC News, “the terms of Diddy’s post-prison release will be even stricter. In addition to the aforementioned, Diddy will also be forced to undergo narcotics tests within two weeks of his release, with surprise tests coming at his probation officer’s discretion.”

Talking about the terms of his probation, he must also meet with his probation officer at any time, even during surprise visits. Until now, there have been no limitations on how he must lead his social life. Diddy has just been advised to stay away from criminals during his time under supervised release.

It is said that Diddy is looking forward to being a free man and wants to celebrate with his fans. In an August 2025 interview with CBS News, the rapper’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said of his client’s post-prison plans, “He’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden.”

What will be interesting to see is if his crimes will affect his professional life or not. He would definitely attempt a career launch and become a better family man. “I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children,” said Agnifilio, his attorney.