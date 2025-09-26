Diddy’s Inmates Claim They ‘Learned Many Things’ From Him as He Pushes for Immediate Release

Hip-hop mogul Sean P Diddy, who is awaiting his upcoming sentencing, has apparently received surprising reviews and words of support from his inmates. His prison mates have discussed how the rapper taught them strategic business skills through a course. Diddy’s prison course, tagged “Free Game with Diddy,” helped inmates make plans and perfect their strategic skills.

The review and comment details from the inmates were submitted as additional letters of support to Judge Arun Subramanian.

On Thursday, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys made their case in court that he ought to be either given a new trial for the charges or exonerated of the Mann Act counts he was found guilty of during his highly publicized trial.

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution during his 2025 trial, and if the timetable holds, he will be sentenced on October 3. Combs’ legal team, on the other hand, is still working to convince Judge Arun Subramanian to show some leniency towards the hip-hop star. His attorneys have tried this by submitting fresh letters of review and support from inmates to the MDC facility, where Diddy has been held since his arrest in September 2024.

In the letters, Diddy’s inmates detailed how taking the Bad Boy Records founder’s “Free Game With Diddy” course taught them valuable business skills that have positively impacted them, according to TMZ.

“The Free Game class with Mr. Combs has affected me in a good way and has impacted me because I’ve learned many things, like how to create a successful plan. And that plan has to be realistic,” said inmate Quinton Davis.

“I was really appreciative to receive some knowledge of sort[s] to take back to the real world an[d] not have to think about doing something illegal. He taught me to come up with a plan,” another inmate, Charles Scruggs, shared.

According to the Daily Mail, Combs’ course gave prisoners “exclusive access to the strategies behind” his ascent to “becoming a globally recognized business leader,” in addition to imparting business skills..

The inmates were also taught “lessons in resilience, decision-making, accountability, and adaptability.” The course lasted for six weeks and was served on a first-come, first-served basis as part of the MDC’s Adult Continuing Education program.

Justin Combs also sent a letter defending his father.. Justin is one of Diddy’s seven children, and his mother is a fashion designer and stylist, Misa Hylton. In his letter to the judge, Justin discussed his father’s role in his life and the significance he believes Diddy holds for the rest of the family.

“I felt like I had failed, and the weight of public expectation crushed me. I was lost, and I carried a darkness I couldn’t shake. My father, despite fighting battles of his own, reached into my pain and pulled me back into the light,” Justin said.

“He gave me his time when it was the one thing he had so little of. He reminded me that I was worthy of love, forgiveness, and grace. My father saved me — and I say that with all the honesty in my heart,” he added (via The Mirror).