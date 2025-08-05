“No Exceptional Circumstances”—Diddy Denied Bail Again Amid Flight Risk and Danger Concerns Ahead of Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ victims can finally take a sigh of relief. Diddy has been denied bail for the fifth time. Diddy is waiting for the October 3 sentencing for his federal conviction on two counts. He was convicted under the Mann Act for transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on August 4, 2025, and denied the bail. According to the judge, Combs failed to demonstrate that he was not a risk of flight or a danger to the community. And, since these are the essential criteria to secure release before sentencing, Judge Arun found it incomprehensible to grant bail.

Diddy was arrested in Manhattan in September 2024. The FBI raided all his known residential addresses with charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for prostitution.

The jury has acquitted him of the most serious counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Yet he was found guilty on two lesser prostitution-related offenses in July 2025.

Diddy’s legal team had asked for a release until the sentencing and had offered to pay a $50 million bond and also pledged to restrict his traveling to Miami and New York. His team was even ready to surrender his passport and allow stringent monitoring, including restrictions on female visits and regular drug testing.

His team had submitted a character letter from his former girlfriend, identifiable in court documents as “Victim‑3” Virginia “Gina” Huynh. In this letter she wrote that Combs was a changed man and advocated for his release to allow him to care for his family. Though she has been registered as one of his victims in the court.

Nevertheless, there have been several extensive accounts of coercion and violence throughout the federal investigation and courtroom testimony, and those were cited by the prosecutors. This also included the footage of Combs physically assaulting ex-partner Cassie Ventura.

The prosecutor also submitted the allegations of intimidation and witness tampering after the trial ended.

Based on all the evidence presented by the prosecutor, Judge Subramanian noted that “no condition or combination of conditions” could reasonably ensure public safety or prevent possible witness interference.

The judge also added that there were no “exceptional circumstances” needed for pre‑sentencing release.

Combs had been in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest. His defense has been repeatedly pressing for his release. They even argued that since Diddy had already been acquitted of severe allegations, there is no basis for him to be in custody.

But each time, the courts have pointed to the defendant’s history of violence and his rich resources. It has raised concerns that his influence might allow him to tamper with witnesses or evade sentencing.

Combs is facing up to 20 years in prison. The federal guidelines suggest a 21- to 27-month range may be more likely. But these estimates are non-binding, and the prosecution had already requested at least 51 months.

The October sentencing date is approaching fast. The legal experts and civil rights advocates are watching closely. The bail denials reinforce the judiciary’s reluctance to release high-profile defendants convicted of violent or coercive conduct, even when some charges are dismissed.