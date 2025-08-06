Diddy Turned to Donald Trump for a Get-Out-of-Jail Card — But Trump’s Answer Says It All

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to violence and abuse.

Sean Diddy Combos needs no introduction! The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in pr-stitution but was acquitted of more serious charges, including s-x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. A lot has been said about the rapper who once ruled the music scene in Hollywood, but it seems like his battle has not worked in his favour.

He was convicted under the Mann Act for transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, but U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on August 4, 2025, and denied the bail. According to the judge, Combs failed to prove that he was not a flight risk or a danger to the community.

As per PEOPLE, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s attorneys recently confirmed that Combs’s legal team has contacted President Donald Trump’s administration to request a pardon, with just under two months remaining before Combs’s sentencing.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations regarding a pardon,” said Nicole Westmoreland, a member of Combs’s defence team, in a CNN interview aired on August 5. When asked about Combs’ outlook, Westmoreland added that the music mogul “is a very hopeful person and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

Speaking on conservative network Newsmax on Friday, Trump was asked about possibly pardoning Combs. “I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy,” Trump said. “I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

Combs was arrested in Manhattan in September 2024 after a series of evidence against him, including a video showcasing Diddy physically abusing his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Cassie began dating Combs at 19. Over the years, she endured abuse and was forced into disturbing s-xual situations that left her feeling used and powerless.

Cassie testified against Diddy in 2025 and spoke about her emotional and mental state while she was with him. Meanwhile, as Diddy was serving his sentence at the Brooklyn detention center, reports reveal that he was given special privileges. When asked directly whether that meant he was not considering a pardon, Trump replied, “I would say so, yeah.” ( via USA Today).

PEOPLE reported that “[Diddy] is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial. As with all public figures in his position, he was placed on suicide watch upon his admission to the facility as a precaution.”

In addition, his lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos, proposed a bail plan to two judges in Manhattan, emphasizing that the Brooklyn centre is “not appropriate for a pre-trial detention facility.” However, their requests were ultimately rejected. Combs remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, 2025.

Diddy’s case has brought out the dark side of the Hollywood industry that exists behind the glitz and glamour people witness in the front. Many people had mixed reactions to the highly controversial case that has earned immense media attention over the last few months.