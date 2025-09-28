Diddy Hit With Explosive Sex Abuse & Trafficking Lawsuit, AGAIN, by Ex-Stylist !!!

Sean “Diddy” Combs has already been slammed with trafficking allegations, and it looks like more is coming his way. It hasn’t been much time since he came through similar charges during his gut-wrenching federal trial in New York City.

And then came the new allegation. Currently, the music mogul is being sued by Deonte Nash, his longtime stylist that too for sexual battery, human trafficking, along with some disturbing claims. This has come up less than two weeks before Judge Arun Subramanian is ready to put up the official sentence of Combs on Friday, October 3.

The court documents secured from several sources accused Combs of sexually assaulting Nash on “multiple occasions,” and it read – “The horrors Mr. Nash experienced continue to plague him even after his employment ended.”

Nash also had his lawyers with him, who described the time he worked for Combs and stated it to be a “nightmare.” Lawyers claimed that he was “forced to endure nearly every single day” during the period of 10 years he worked alongside the Bad Boy Records founder.

Nash’s attorneys accused Combs Diddy, of forcing the celebrity stylist to endure “a decade of sexual and physical assault, sexual and verbal harassment, trafficking, degradation and humiliation, threats to his life and well-being, stalking, control, and psychological manipulation.”

The legal filing clearly states that Combs misused the power he has in the industry and also gave some intense threats, just to keep Nash under his control. “Nash personally experienced sexual, physical, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Defendants during his ten-year employment.” It also included “forced tests of loyalty and manipulation, sexual harassment and sexual assaults, physical violence and manhandling, labor trafficking, threats of harm, and threats of death,” the lawsuit alleged.

Despite filing the case, Nash stated that he still doesn’t feel secure because of his employment that comes under Diddy Combs. He has also alleged that he is consistently receiving threats related to his time working for the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper. He is now seeking punitive as well as compensatory damages as a result of the lawsuit and requested a jury trial as well.

Nash had also testified during Combs’ federal trial which commenced in May and saw the 55-year-old get getting acquitted of trafficking and racketeering charges. Though he was still found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

During his stand in NYC, Combs’ defense lawyers questioned celebrity stylist Nash if he was planning to file a civil lawsuit against him or not. “No, I’m focused on getting out of here,” Nash replied at the time, insisting he hired attorneys “to protect me” and not because he was considering suing Combs.