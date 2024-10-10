Diddy’s Legal Team Claims Government is Deliberately Leaking Key Details to Sabotage His Case

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Ever since Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been arrested, new victims have come forward with their claims, some of which have been released in the media. To make matters worse, Diddy's appeal to be released on bail has been rejected twice by the judge. So, his lawyers have now accused the government of leaking information as part of a smear campaign against Diddy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron J. Thornton

The music mogul's attorneys have filed a motion, reviewed by Variety, which states that the government has launched a "scheme" to undermine Diddy's case and his right to a fair trial. The document further demands to "disqualify" all the witnesses of the case or either "dismiss" the charges levied against him in the indictment, including the leak of CNN's horrifying video of Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

CNN obtains footage of Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016. pic.twitter.com/MhBmviMm7R — Episodes (@episodesent) May 17, 2024

They claim that neither Ventura nor a third party leaked that tape, instead they accused the government of being "the most viable culprit" for releasing it at Diddy's most vulnerable time. The disgraced rapper's legal team further argues that the government took no further action to look if an agent handed the surveillance footage to CNN, demanding an "evidentiary hearing."

In addition, they allege that the March 2024 raids at Diddy's Los Angeles and Florida properties were "purposely done in broad daylight" to get the maximum media attention. Furthermore, they claim that the media was present at Diddy's Los Angeles mansion "before the crime scene tape was put up," alleging the DHS informed them in advance. In the memo, his team also challenged several other leaks over the past seven months that had been handed to the press to "savage Mr. Combs' reputation prior to trial." Hence, they are asking for an investigation into the matter along with "disqualification of witnesses, suppression of evidence including the 2016 video, or dismissal of all charges in the indictment."

The hip-hop star was taken into custody on September 16 following a months-long investigation into the allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and forcing victims into male prostitution. While he's awaiting his trial in jail, a Texas-based attorney, Tony Buzbee, told reporters that he's representing 120 fresh accusers, some of which are minors and as young as a 9-year-old, who have been sexually abused by Diddy and his associates.

His lawyers wrote to the judge overlooking the case, "Mr. Combs continues to assert his right to a speedy trial and intends to request a trial date in April or May 2025, and as consistent with the Court's trial schedule," as per NBC News. The musician is expected to appear in court on Thursday, October 10 for a hearing of his case, informs his attorneys. However, Diddy has denied all the accusations and called them "sickening allegations" from people looking for "a quick payday."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)