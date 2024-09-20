Sean Diddy Combs Makes Bizarre Bail Appeal with Promises of Drug Testing and to Bar Female Visitors

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bail appeal was denied after his recent arrest on charges of carrying out illegal sex trafficking and prostitution. The rapper's bail plea was denied after he lodged for a not-guilty plea. The denied bail plea included bizarre promises to ensure no rules are compromised for a fair trial. Combs' legal representatives have urged the court that the American producer won't invite any women visitors (except family members) to visit him and will get weekly drug tests done.

#Diddy will not be getting a plea deal. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has built a strong case against Sean Combs, and it’s only a matter of time before he faces prison. Evidence seems to a lot and solid. The real question isn’t if he’ll go to jail, but for how long. He faces 15… pic.twitter.com/QomDXjHLvS — 𝕏 🕵🏻‍♀️🦋L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🦋🕵🏻‍♀️ 𝕏 (@iamlegacy23) September 19, 2024

Marc Agnifilio, the legal representative of Combs filed a letter that read, "family, property caretakers, and friends who are not considered co-conspirators" would be allowed to see him if granted the bail. The letter also mentioned that "any person who enters the property should sign a visitor log," according to TMZ. The American mogul had earlier filed for bail by putting $50,000,000 at stake and keeping his Miami home and his mother’s house as collateral. All in vain, the court denied the argument for the ground of bail on September 17.

Flashback:- "Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN https://t.co/J72dKAIGwc — Match Point (@MatchPoiint) September 15, 2024

Combs has been under arrest and put in jail since Manhattan federal Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ordered his arrest on the thee-count sex-trafficking indictment. According to the NY Post, the celebrity has been allegedly involved in forcing women into sexual acts with men in freak-off sessions and would record the act for illegal profits. Agnifilio denied the claims and put the blame on his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura whom he didn't name but called "Victim 1" for spreading rumors. Combs made headlines after footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral. The hip-hop star was seen on video kicking, and dragging the victim brutally.

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been locked up in a US federal prison until he goes on trial, accused of beating and abusing women during horrific sex parties. A judge has rejected his offer to pay $70 million in bail because of the seriousness of the charges. @davidwoiwod pic.twitter.com/ln0j2WOW4H — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) September 18, 2024

The lawyer claimed that the March 5, 2016 fight which was shown in the video happened after Ventura found evidence on Combs' phone that he was allegedly cheating on her. The evidence was reportedly the recordings of him and his associates engaging in sexual acts. However, the jury observed that Combs "poses an ongoing and significant danger to the community, has repeatedly engaged in obstructive conduct, and presents a serious risk of flight," as reported by CBS News. Meanwhile, the prosecutors alleged during the indictment that Combs had been involved in heinous crimes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shareif Ziyadat

They pointed out that since 2008 Combs has been part of a criminal organization that has a direct connection to illegal activities like sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, of the Southern District of New York, stated in a press conference, "As alleged in the indictment, to carry out this conduct, Sean Combs led and participated in a racketeering conspiracy that used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity." CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson predicted that if the charges are proven then Combs will face decades in jail.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)