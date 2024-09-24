Cassie Ventura Said Diddy Threatened to Blow Up Kid Cudi's Car — Before It Actually Exploded

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs seem to be getting more and more intense amid his recent arrest in New York. The rapper, who's been indicted in sex trafficking and racketeering, once allegedly warned his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura that he'd blow up Kid Cudi's car (after she started dating the latter) in 2012. Little did she know that he meant what he said as Cudi's car actually exploded in his driveway.

Ventura filed a legal complaint against Diddy alleging she succumbed to all kinds of abuse at the hands of her rapper boyfriend. The federal lawsuit detailed that the now-38-year-old singer was forced to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched, r-ped her after their breakup and repeatedly beat her. As such, after she began dating Cudi, Diddy reportedly turned more furious.

The complaint read, "In February 2012 … Mr. Combs told Ms. Ventura that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi's car and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened. Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway. Ms. Ventura was terrified, as she began to fully comprehend what Mr. Combs was both willing and able to do to those he believed had slighted him," as per HuffPost.

Reports of Diddy's alleged sexual crimes persisted in the media for a long time, but none could be backed by evidence before. Ventura, who began dating the disgraced rapper in 2005 at the age of 19, stayed tight-lipped about his supposed controlling and abusive behavior. At one point, his violent acts went so far that he once entered her home and r-ped her. However, she didn't speak until 2018 when she finally gathered the courage to tell her side of the story.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," said Ventura, as per The New York Times. But, in response, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, defended his client, saying, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million," added Brafman. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a payday."

However, a disturbing 2016 video released by CNN contradicted Diddy's' lawyer's claims. The surveillance camera footage was from the InterContinental Hotel's (in the Century City area of Los Angeles) hallway where Diddy and Ventura seemed to be residing. The gut-wrenching video was captured from multiple angles, showing the music mogul in a towel chasing Ventura across the corridors, screaming and yelling at her. Further in the video, Diddy was seen grabbing Ventura, pushing her to the ground, retrieving her bag, and kicking her twice. According to the 2016 complaint, the rapper became "extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye."

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

DOMESTIC ABUSE: If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.