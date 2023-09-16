Timothée Chalamet, 25, and Kid Cudi, 39, are not fighting because of Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner. During a recent back-and-forth on Twitter (X), the rapper was asked how he felt about their bond. The follower asked, "They think u and timmy [sic] aren’t friends anymore for some reason – it’s going viral on TikTok." To this, Kid responded in shock, "What da hell." He then added, "Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me." Cudi told his fans that he had spoken to Chalamet, 27, 'a few weeks ago,' while also referring to the actor as 'my brother til the end of time and beyond.'

What da hell 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please dont believe the gossip… https://t.co/lsjnFRcRsv — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 10, 2023

Fans started wondering whether Cudi and Chalamet were still friends when the rapper supposedly stopped following the actor on Instagram. However, as indicated in his tweet, Cudi included a shout-out to Chalamet in his latest SoundCloud release, MOST AIN'T DENNIS, which was released on September 5; the lyrics are, "Doin' movies, TV shows, out with Timmy, I'ma burn a pack / Never fallin' off, who the boss? That's facts." Cudi pleaded with his audience not to 'believe the gossip online, yall' as he signed out. A fan's post, including a slideshow of images of him and Chalamet from throughout the years, was subsequently posted by him.

thank god, like my bff goals. pic.twitter.com/qEsnik1hHJ — hunter (@remslutt) September 10, 2023

In the past, Chalamet has not been shy about sharing his admiration for the artists he respects, and Cudi is no exception. At a gig in Montreal, Chalamet engaged with Cudi backstage. At the time, GQ reported that Chalamet spent some time with Cudi, whom the Dune actor regarded as 'one of his personal gods' during a particularly challenging time in his life. The rapper urged the young actor to keep pushing forward by sharing his own story of adversity and offering some sound advice. Chalamet claimed he left the party early so he could hurry home and take notes on what Cudi had said. Apart from this, in 2018, Chalamet was motivated to tweet this when Kid Cudi called him his favorite working artist: "UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE F--K DOWN."

Recent reports that Kylie Jenner and the Oscar-nominated actor are dating have made the unlikely couple a cultural phenomenon. Since rumors of their romance spread many months ago, the pair has maintained a quiet profile. In the first week of April, the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi was flooded with anonymous information about the possible pairing, including the aforementioned reports that the two would be attending Coachella 2023 together, sparking widespread speculation that the two were dating. Finally, at the Los Angeles leg of the Renaissance tour on September 4, the two were seen conversing casually before eventually kissing and embracing in the VIP area. They also looked just as comfortable coordinating ensembles at NYFW events and the U.S. Open.

