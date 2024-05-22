Diddy Didn't Know Cassie Ventura Also Had a Copy of the Assault Video: Former Security Head

With the recently released assault video from 2016, which shows him beating and torturing his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in a hotel hallway, Sean "Diddy" Combs is drawing criticism. The Satisfy You rapper allegedly paid the InterContinental Hotel $50,000 to keep the video footage secret. However, Roger Bonds, Combs' former head of security, revealed in a shocking interview with Piers Morgan on Uncensored that Combs was unaware that Ventura had also received a copy of the surveillance video. "He knew those cameras was there, you know? But of course, as we heard, he came back to the hotel, and he paid to get the footage — but didn’t know, which Cassie said inside her complaint, that they gave her a copy of the footage also," said Bonds.

On May 19, Combs apologized and claimed he accepts 'full responsibility' for the 'inexcusable' actions in a video that was uploaded to Instagram. However, as per People, the former security head wasn't too sure how regretful his ex-boss actually was about his actions. "When you go through life just paying your way out, I really feel like he wasn’t sorry about that. Yeah, he might be sorry now. He’s sorry that he got caught," Bonds said. "If that was a one time incident, then I would say accept his apology. But I think, in that apology, he said what he thought people wanted to hear," he added.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former security head Roger Bands says his ex-boss flew women across state lines for parties. MORE: https://t.co/YPdpkpiLef pic.twitter.com/UtllxIA5iA — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 4, 2024

Bond recently posted a slideshow of his former boss on Instagram and pledged to 'bring out the truth' with the caption: "It doesn’t matter if you like me or don’t!! I will tell nothing but my truth and how I was effected around this individual. I was manipulated also , maybe not in a physical way but an emotional way that you people who don’t even know this man will never understand."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Bonds (@therealrogerbonds)

He added: "F-ck that woman Beater!!!!! And if your believe that bullshit apology with No Tears and couldn't even mention Cassie name then you on the same Bull Shit!!!!!!!!" IHG Hotels previously put out a statement about the video, "This hotel is no longer under IHG management, and we do not have any access to prior incident records or footage." Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, also released a statement about the footage, "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jerritt Clark

As per The Daily Mail, Bonds also claimed in the interview with Morgan that he saw the Last Night rapper exhibit violent behavior towards women 'four or five times,' especially with his ex-partners Ventura and Kim Porter. "My reaction was he never mentioned Cassie name in that apology you know so to me he didn't humble himself enough. I think he said what people wanted to hear, not what he felt,' Bonds said while addressing Combs' apology video. "I've seen him get physical. I've seen him get really physical grab them up. I felt like, "What are you mad at? what are you upset about?" because it's it's a deeper anger when you're hitting and punching a woman in that type of manner."

Sean Diddy Combs' former bodyguard, Roger Bonds, calls him out over his apology to Cassie,branding it as "pretend" and claims he has abused many more women. pic.twitter.com/cZFJrQT4SB — Daily Viral Gist (@Dailygistz) May 20, 2024

"When you have a problem with every woman that you're dealing with then I think that problem is inside of you," Bonds said. He also added about Combs assaulting Porter, "I seen him inside the car grab her up. I seen him smack her you know and one thing about Kim is that she got to the point where she fought back because she realized how powerful she was."