A 'Creepy' Video of Diddy Claiming 48 Hrs 'Custody' Over 15 Yr Old Justin Bieber Resurfaces Online

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now being sued for $30 million (£24 million) and is being accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. He is also the subject of numerous allegations of sexual assault. Authorities have confiscated Diddy's phones and computers from his houses in Miami and Los Angeles during a raid this week while they look into potential sex trafficking by the famed musician.

Amid all the chaos new 'creepy' evidence seems to have risen against the Bad Boy For Life rapper, a resurfaced video showcases him with 15-year-old Justin Bieber at an undisclosed location. Diddy is seen boastfully describing their rendevous, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy. Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we really can’t disclose,” the Tell Me rapper continues. "But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Diddy continues by stating that he has "been given custody" of Bieber for a full 48 hours: “He’s signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I don’t have legal guardianship of him,” the Gotta Move On rapper continues to say, “but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

Throughout the video, Bieber can be seen grinning, nodding to Diddy, and jokingly saying, "Yeah, I'm signed with Usher," as well as agreeing that they would go "full crazy." As per The NYPost, Diddy was seen giving the emerging teen sensation a convertible just before the embarrassing exchange.

With all that's going on with P. Diddy lately, this video says it all.



Diddy is a weirdo who definitely groomed Justin Bieber and many others. pic.twitter.com/GixsqNpFqM — Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) March 26, 2024

“OK, so I’m gonna be driving this next year,” Bieber can be seen expressing gratefully. Then, Diddy grants him permission to "come down" and obtain the automobile upon turning sixteen. "Then, when you're eighteen, you get the house—you get the mansion."

The Victory rapper can be seen addressing the Yummy hitmaker in another video that was presumably recorded months later since he “ain’t been calling me and hanging out with me the way we used to hang out.” Stepping back and forth and hesitating, Bieber can be seen telling Diddy that he was merely attempting to reach him through his representatives and that "you never really got my number."

Justin Bieber was scared for his life when confronted by Diddy for avoiding him.



Was Bieber one of Diddy’s Victims? 👀 👇 pic.twitter.com/5fTuqwg31F — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) March 26, 2024

Videos of Diddy's interactions with young Bieber have reappeared, just hours after the internet unearthed an interview Usher did with Howard Stern in 2016. During his year-long stay at Diddy's New York mansion, when he was fourteen, Usher confessed to seeing "very curious things." “I got a chance to see some things … I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at,” Usher stated back then.

“It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” Usher said. The Standing Next To You hitmaker shot back, saying, "Hell no!" when Stern questioned if he would send his children to Puffy Flavor Camp.