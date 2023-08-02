‘Teen Mom’ Alum Nathan Griffith’s Sister Reveals Disturbing Details About His Violent Abuse on 911 Call

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith's older sister's 911 call has been obtained, and it reveals disturbing details about the violent incident that occurred on July 12, 2023. As per TMZ, Heather Griffith can be heard pleading continuously while Nathan holds her hostage with his bare hands. He grabbed her by the throat, pushed her down onto the floor, and got on top of her in a bid to strangle her. "He tried to kill me, I'm hurt, He strangled me," Heather can be heard telling the operator. Nathan was arrested and booked by police at the Clark County Jail for battery by strangulation.

During the first 911 call, his sister revealed that the former Marine had been stalking and threatening her: "He said that my husband isn't home, that I have a reason to be scared." Heather, who is a nurse, was denied medical assistance during the call, and when the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered she had suffered 'visible red marks on her neck and redness on her eyelids.' Daily Mail reports, Heather claimed Nathan released his hold around her neck during the near-death ordeal for 'some oxygen before tightening his grip again.' She continued to allege that he said - "You're going to submit to me."

In a later interview with The Sun, Heather revealed more shocking details about her brother and his violent and dangerous behavior, "My husband went out of town yesterday, and Nate had been sober at least a week, so he decided that he was going to drink immediately, as soon as my husband left. That's when the threats and everything started. He said to me: 'Well, you know who is not home to protect you.'" Nathan has been staying with his elder sister and her husband, who is a long-time friend of his from the military.

She continued: "In between sessions of him choking me, because he's trying to make me blackout, I said 'Nate, I'm your sister, how can you do this to me?' And he's like, 'I don't care. You're going to die.' Finally, when he stopped choking me for like the fifth time, I put my knees to my chest as best as I could and kicked him across the room and ran out the door."

Heather said that "the marks on me were so severe that they said they didn't have a choice." She further added, "They arrested him on the spot. And it's so hard to see your little brother go through that. But at the same time, he wasn't caring about me when he had his hands around my neck." She also shared that she will press charges against him because she is done with his behavior and "there is no mercy this time." She also said, Nathan, who is addicted to binge drinking and steroids, "put both his hands over my throat and literally tried to kill me and he will go to jail. I don't care. You won't get away with hitting me. I don't put up with that. I'm sorry. I'm not doing it. So he will go to jail."

However, she didn't give up on her brother easily. "I still called the VA and a VA advocate will be there [at his court hearing] and they will help him. But as far as me and him, we are done until he gets real help," Heather explained.

She concluded by warning against domestic violence: "I want people to know that no one is allowed to hurt you. No one is allowed to make you feel unsafe in your own home, even if it's your own little brother." Teen Mom 2 star Nathan grew to fame when he started dating Jenelle Evans on the reality show. The couple went on to have one son together, Kaiser, who is nine years old now.

DOMESTIC ABUSE: If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.

