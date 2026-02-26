Did Epstein Blame King Charles for Removing Andrew From His Trade Envoy Role? – Here’s What the Files Reveal

King Charles has been instrumental in removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from his trade envoy role, and Jeffrey Epstein knew about it. A new revelation has exposed that the late sex offender blamed the British monarch for removing his brother from the latter’s position as the U.K. trade envoy.

It was announced that the former prince would step down from his role on July 21, 2011. That is when Epstein sent a text to one of his associates. He wrote, “I assume he knows that this is Charles’ doing.”

The associate then replied, “Lots of TV coverage on PA and always big feature on you. Insane.” In this context, “PA” most likely refers to the then ‘Prince’ Andrew, who started receiving significant coverage after his association with the convicted sex offender became public.

Andrew became a trade envoy for his country, and was expected to promote U.K. businesses to the world. However, after the scandal with Epstein, he was removed that position, a decision that is now being attributed to Charles.

Currently, Andrew is under suspicion of leaking important internal information to Epstein. This is also why he got arrested on his 66th birthday and was subsequently released while police continue their investigation.

“Nobody is above the law” Keir Starmer about whether Prince Andrew should voluntarily be interviewed by the police. Its been YEARS since we knew of Andrew’s involvement and he has remained living a life like a Prince.

Mandelson’s home was raided within 48hrs. pic.twitter.com/uh3qZF3Rxk — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 19, 2026

Following this, the U.K. government has backed the Liberal Democrats’ push to release official documents about Epstein and Andrew.

It is quite apparent that Charles is not supporting his brother anymore, after he associated the royal family’s name with the disgraced financier. After Andrew’s arrest, the king even issued a statement putting forward his stand on the matter.

He wrote, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The 77-year-old further added, “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.” He also clarified, “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

King Charles III attended the opening of London Fashion Week on Thursday hours after his brother, former Prince Andrew, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Charles said “the law must take its course” following the arrest. More: https://t.co/YUSqUjZWIJ pic.twitter.com/BS6QfdVwEm — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 19, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board,” while commenting on the Andrew-Epstein case.

Though Andrew himself denied any wrongdoing, there has been a major push for his arrest and removal from the line of succession. Reportedly, Starmer’s Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, sent a letter of approval to this suggestion.

A spokesperson confirmed the reception of the letter, stating, “This is a matter for Parliament, not Government. But we should remain mindful of the ongoing investigation in this case, and it’s right that the police investigation takes its course.”