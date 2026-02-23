Prince Andrew Charged Taxpayers To Fund His ‘Massages’, A Source Alleges

As days go by, more information is emerging about Prince Andrew and his use of royal privileges. Though he has denied any wrongdoing in the Jeffrey Epstein case, anonymous sources have provided details about his past conduct.

A former civil servant recently came forward with information about Andrew’s time as the U.K.’s trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. According to the source, the prince used taxpayers’ money for massages, and when the whistleblower refused to approve the expense, he was reprimanded by senior staff.

“I thought it was wrong… I’d said we mustn’t pay it, but we ended up paying it anyway,” the source revealed regarding one of Andrew’s trips to the Middle East. He added, “I can’t say it would have stopped him, but we should have flagged that something was wrong.”

The civil servant expressed regret that he could not control Andrew’s expenses at the time, believing it would have been an opportunity to keep the prince’s behavior in check.

Not only that, but another senior Whitehall official has backed this claim, confirming Andrew’s lavish ways.

He exclaimed to the BBC how he was shocked at the massive expenditure of the prince and his entourage. “I couldn’t believe it… it was like it wasn’t real money, they weren’t spending any of their own money,” the official commented.

Unfortunately, there is no concrete evidence to prove any of this. The source reasoned it is because “costs disappeared into different budgets, making them hard to trace, and there was little certainty over who had been in Andrew’s entourage,” as reported by the BBC.

This news is coming when there have been massive calls for removing Andrew from the line of succession. Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, wrote to Sir Keir Starmer, his British counterpart, regarding the matter.

In his letter, he supported the removal of the disgraced prince. Confirming the reception of the letter, Starmer’s official spokesman even said, “This is a matter for Parliament, not Government. But we should remain mindful of the ongoing investigation in this case, and it’s right that the police investigation takes its course.”

When asked if the government would begin its own investigation, the spokesperson explained, “I think we’ve been clear that it’s right that this investigation should take its course. That has primacy here, and as we’ve said we continue to cooperate with the Met and other forces.”

Prince Andrew’s arrest on his 66th birthday has completely rocked the very foundation of the British royal family. Neither King Charles nor Prince William is comfortable with such slander, and their direct or indirect statements about Andrew indicate that.