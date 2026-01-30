Did Donald Trump Make Melania Screening Mandatory in All History Courses? Here’s The Truth

A Threads post appears to show President Donald Trump referring to his wife, misspelled as Melanie, and to the film about the First Lady.

The alleged post states that the film, Melania, would be mandatory viewing in history classes at schools, and has gone seriously viral.

Trump is well known for his prolific and often fiery social media posts on X (formerly Twitter) and his own social media platform, Truth Social. However, this new post has people scratching their heads, as he not only spelled the First Lady’s name wrong, but he said the new film about his wife would be “mandatory viewing” in American schools.

The following screenshot, shared on Threads, appears to be a post on Truth Social, reading: “In celebration of my INCREDIBLE WIFE, MELANIE [sic], and her BRAND NEW MOVIE (critics are calling it “VERY IMPORTANT”), I am proud to announce that it will now be considered a FOUNDATIONAL MOMENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY.”

While Donald Trump allegedly misspelled his wife’s name, the correct spelling is used elsewhere in the social media post.

In the post, the US president was allegedly referencing the new film about the First Lady, Melania, which premiered at theaters on Friday. However, the documentary has been met with a tepid response from critics and theater goers alike. Some reports in the media suggest that ticket sales were disappointing on both sides of the Atlantic.

The post continued, reading, “Effective immediately, this movie will be MANDATORY VIEWING in ALL history courses. Elementary, high school, college – EVERYONE. People should learn WINNING early.

“Any universities that REFUSE to teach this MASTERPIECE will unfortunately see their funding DISAPPEAR. Sad! But rules are rules.

“This is about EDUCATION. This is about CULTURE. This is about RESPECT.

“Congratulations to MELANIA on this HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT!! Many people are saying it’s the greatest film since the invention of film.”

Meanwhile, the screenshot of the message has attracted more than 2.9 million views on the Threads platform alone, with countless copies being shared across X and Reddit.

While people are used to seeing endless social media posts on many subjects from Donald Trump, this time many people are questioning whether it is genuine or a fake. The fact-checking website Snopes, known for its investigations of Internet hoaxes, confirmed that the post is a hoax. Snopes states “While the screenshot circulating online was stylized in the same way as Trump’s Truth Social posts, it did not match any posts on the president’s actual Truth Social account.

“The image also had numerous red flags on further inspection that indicated it was digitally edited. As such, we have rated this image as fake.”

Snopes added: “A search of Trump’s Truth, an archive of the president’s Truth Social posts, returned no relevant results for ‘Melanie’, a misspelling of Melania Trump’s name in the post circulating online. An additional search using a database of Trump’s X and Truth Social posts run by Roll Call, a reputable site covering the US Capitol, also returned no relevant results.

“The screenshot circulating online included no timestamp and no icons for likes, reposts (known as ‘ReTruths’ on Truth Social), comments and shares, unlike an actual Truth Social post. The ‘@realDonaldTrump’ handle and profile name also looked blurry in comparison with the clearer text of the fake post, indicating the use of digital editing to add text to a screenshot.”

Readers can now breathe easy, knowing that their children will not be subjected to Melania Trump’s film during history lessons.