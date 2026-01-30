Trump Lashes Out at NYT Reporter During Melania Premiere, Dismisses Outlet as ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump is known for his blunt interactions with the media. More recently, the President drew criticism for lashing out at a reporter during a live, on-air exchange over questions about his wife, Melania Trump’s newly released documentary Melania.

According to The Irish Star, the 79-year-old received the question while walking the red carpet for the premiere of the documentary on January 29, at the newly renamed Trump–Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C.

NOW: President Trump and the First Lady on the red carpet for the MELANIA movie screening. pic.twitter.com/aYNlEs9ISw — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) January 30, 2026

Trump appeared alongside his wife, Melania, who donned a black belted dress with her signature loose locks. While taking questions from reporters, the President was asked about reports stating Amazon paid $75 million to produce and market his wife’s documentary, a rumored figure considered exorbitant for a non-fiction film.

The reporter also allegedly mentioned the existing speculation that the deal was an attempt by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to offer a favor to President Trump.

“Amazon paid $75 million to make and market this film. It’s an exorbitant fee. Many Americans think that this is maybe Jeff Bezos trying to get in good with you, and they would call it an act of corruption,” the reporter said.

Trump cut off the reporter mid-way and instead inquired about the her outlet. When the journalist revealed they were from The New York Times, he dismissed the publication as “fake news.”

“Urgh, New York Times is fake. Fake news New York Times,” the president fumed. He continued, “No, I don’t know, I mean I don’t know, really, I’m not involved in it. It all started with my wife,” he added.

He went on to praise the project, calling it “a very important movie” that shows “life in the White House,” adding, “It’s a big deal, actually.”

The confrontation was broadcast live on right-wing network Real America’s Voice, and clips of the interview circulated on several social media, including X (formerly Twitter), where many users accused the president of dodging the question and attacking journalists yet again.

One user wrote, “JOURNALISTS: When Trump asks Who are you with, stop telling him ! Answer: I am with the people. Because journalists are, always, ultimately, WITH AND FOR THE PEOPLE. It should not matter which news agency you’re from. Tell him that, damn it! #Trump #whca #cdnpoli”

According to The Daily Beast, Trump had previously also insulted a reporter in November 2025 when he was questioned about the shooting of Sarah Beckstrom in Washington, D.C. She was a 20-year-old National Guard member who was killed in an ambush-style targeted shooting.

When questioned why Trump blamed the Biden administration for the immigration issues and overall downfall, the Republican candidate, who looked irritated, answered, “Because they let them in. “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?”

He continued, “Because they came in on a plane, along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”