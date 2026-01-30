Melania’s Bizarre Two-Word Nickname for Trump at Documentary Premiere Has the Internet Cringing!

On Thursday, the Trump-Kennedy Center hosted the much-anticipated premiere of Melania Trump’s documentary film, Melania. During the event, the First Lady not only delivered a six-minute-long speech, but also gave an unforgettable nickname to her husband, President Donald Trump.

As per Fox News, the first lady went onto the stage to deliver remarks for her film, calling it “an incredible, historic moment.”

She told the audience not to mistake her project for a documentary. Instead, she called it a “very deliberate act of authorship, inviting you to witness events and emotions through a window of rich imagery.”

MELANIA TRUMP at premiere of the film “Melania”: “I would like to thank my husband, America’s director, Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/UxJ2ZB7fZ6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2026

Melania expressed her gratitude for being surrounded by a “visionary team” that has worked tirelessly to bring her vision to life. The first lady then brought her attention to Donald Trump, calling him “America’s Director.”

The audience erupted into cheers and clapped for the exceptionally warm words. But when the clip made its way to social media, netizens were quick to bring the President into their crosshairs.

An X user wrote, “This feels like a parody, right? Definitely a wild roast if not.” Another user commented, “The worst director!” A third user added, “She should’ve said America’s dictator to put everyone in a meltdown.”

A user asked, “Was he the only one attending?” Lastly, a user sarcastically wrote, “Jeff Epstein would be proud of this promotion.”

She should’ve said America’s dictator to put everyone in a meltdown 😂😂😂 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 30, 2026



During the speech, Melania claimed that the “untold story” audiences will witness carries “great” significance and “experience with purpose.”

She added, “It is a created experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments that only few have seen. Here, honor, pride, and truth are revealed. Not through narration, but through genuine discovery. It is purposeful storytelling. You are part of this journey now. Our story will live on for generations. Forever.”

According to a report from The Daily Beast, the documentary has not been shown any mercy on Letterboxd. It further adds that several users have expressed their disappointment with the film on the platform.

The public outrage was the direct result of multiple shootings in Minneapolis involving ICE agents. Federal immigration agents fatally shot Rene Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both aged 37, within a span of 17 days in January.

Despite allegedly urging Trump to de-escalate tensions in Minneapolis, the situation didn’t look bright enough for the First Lady herself when it comes to her documentary.

To make matters worse, the director of the venture Brett Ratner, who is known for the Rush Hour movies, was among those mentioned in the Epstein files. This factor alone drew criticism for the documentary long before its lukewarm release.