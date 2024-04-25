Despite Black Eye, 'Teen Mom' Stars Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner Share a Laugh on Their Way to Court

Ryan Edwards, known for his appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, along with his girlfriend Amanda Conner, made a striking entrance at Hamilton County General Sessions Court for a check-in hearing related to Edwards’ legal matters, including possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and simple possession charges. The couple’s demeanor, notably their laughter and smiles, contrasted with the gravity of the courtroom setting, accumulating attention from onlookers and media alike. Pictures obtained by The Sun captured the couple sharing light moments as they walked towards the court.

Edwards’ choice of attire, a purple polo shirt paired with black dress pants, stood out, while Conner opted for a pink shirt and high-waisted white jeans, adding a touch of casual chic to the courtroom scene. The most intriguing aspect of Edwards’ appearance was a black eye and a cut on his arm, likely remnants from a recent ATV accident. He was accompanied by his mother, Jen, and aunt. Edwards was seen engaging with his lawyer while Conner sat by his side during the proceedings. Judge Gary Starnes presiding over the case commended Edwards for his progress. Starnes remarked, "We're here for a follow-up to see how you're doing. I don’t see any probation violations. You have been drug-free for over a year. That’s an accomplishment. I’m glad you’re doing well. I want you to stay with CADAS. I know there haven’t been any problems. Keep doing what you’re doing. You’re coming a long way, very well done. I know you’re happy.”

The court session concluded with Edwards’ next appearance scheduled for November 18, marking a continuation of legal oversight and support for his rehabilitation journey. His relationship with Conner, which began during their time in rehab, has also accumulated attention, with the couple’s journey towards stability and personal growth under public scrutiny. An insider revealed, "They met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed] Choosing to use your time on and the type of people you’re surrounding yourself with is not okay. This girl is dangerous.”

As per In Touch, Conner's past encounters with legal issues, as detailed in court records, have contributed to public perceptions of the couple's dynamics and challenges. Intriguingly, she was arrested in 2018 at CVS. The report read, “Another officer conducted a pat down of the female suspect. [The officer] located a small lump in the left side of [Conner’s] bra. When asked about it, she offered to remove it from her bra. She removed a small clear baggy of methamphetamine from her bra and a small clear baggy of light tan power that appeared to be heroin. In the vehicle, the officer found spoons and small clear plastic bags commonly used for selling narcotics. During the interview, [Conner] gave a spontaneous utterance that she sells narcotics.”