When Kanye West Said 'I Am Not Bipolar' and Blamed 'Autism' For His Car Accident in Text to Elon Musk

Kanye West once revealed in a series of text messages to Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he believes he has “signs of autism” originating from a car accident over two decades ago. These messages, shared by West’s close friend Ian Connor on Instagram, highlight West’s personal struggles and interactions with the billionaire entrepreneur. In the text messages, West shares, "When are we going to speak? You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak, the nature of the relationship has to change. I'm not bipolar. I have signs of autism from my car accident. You can't watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."

The revelation came amid a tumultuous period for West, following the publication of his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox’s memoir, which captured their short-lived relationship. Fox’s memoir, titled Down The Drain, has accumulated attention for its revelations about their sex life. Since his split with Fox, West has embarked on a new relationship with Bianca Censori. As per Mirror, an insider revealed, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and wearing what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

West’s erratic behavior extends beyond his personal life, as observed by his public comments about Musk. In a social media post, he asserted, “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel, and we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck …. well, let’s not forget about Obama. I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet. YE24 let’s unify and find out LUAFO.” To which Musk replied, “I take that as a compliment!” “It was meant as a compliment my friend Now Obama on the other hand…” West quipped.

This is not the first time West hinted at being on the autism spectrum. In a previous interview as per Hip Hop dx, he said, “I believe that in no way I am not bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode. But I may be slightly autistic—like Rain Man, and that’s part of my superpower! That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do — there’s two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate.”