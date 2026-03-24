Dan Bongino Roasted Online After Posting Mocking AI Images of Critics

Dan Bongino is facing renewed controversy. The former FBI Deputy Director is facing a fresh wave of criticism and online backlash after lashing out at people who previously confronted him over his handling of the FBI probe into the Jeffrey Epstein case. He targeted those individuals in several social media posts and is being called out for unprofessional behavior.

According to Raw Story, a MAGA supporter described Bongino’s social media fiasco as an “online crash out.” The backlash followed him being questioned by three people on Saturday. It also included Ivan Raiklin, a far-right political operative and former Army reservist.

During the confrontation, one of the three protesters called out the former FBI official, shouting a homophobic slur. They also labeled Dan Bongino as the “protector” of people involved in the Epstein case.

There are so many good Ivan Raiklin memes on @dbongino‘s time line right now. Here are two standouts. pic.twitter.com/Hj7jjAX4mZ — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 23, 2026

On Monday, amid the public backlash, the 51-year-old became highly active on X, posting 35 times.

Many of his posts mocked the trio involved in the Saturday confrontation. Out of the 35 posts, 25 featured layered images of the individuals in edited outfits such as pink dresses, fitness wear and leather ensembles. The images appeared to be AI-generated and were seemingly intended to mock the protesters online. Users quickly flooded his posts with criticism, labeling his actions as “excessive.”

“They called out Dan Bongino for all of his lies … and Dan, of course, had a crash out over it,” wrote an X user. Another X user said, “Anyone else find it hilarious [Bongino] crashing out so hard with his reposts? They struck a nerve.”

Anyone else find it hilarious @dbongino crashing out so hard with his reposts? They struck a nerve. — Greg (@smithgreg1983) March 23, 2026

Another supporter of Donald Trump wrote,

“I have to say that [Bongino] looked deflated and sick when you confronted him. I almost feel sorry for him. But he had to know what he was getting into when he accepted the position at the FBI.”

After resigning as FBI Deputy Director in January 2026, he faced backlash from MAGA supporters. Moreover, before joining the agency, he promoted the theories related to Jeffrey Epstein. He later signed a memo stating that Epstein died by suicide and that there was little evidence to charge co-conspirators.