Cyclist Mo Wilson’s Killer Disguised Herself With Surgery Before Capture in Costa Rica

Anna Moriah Wilson, known as “Mo,” was a dedicated and accomplished cyclist whose life was abruptly cut short.

Her case highlights the complexities of personal relationships and the consequences that can arise from conflict within them.

On May 11, 2022, Wilson spent time with fellow professional cyclist Colin Strickland, her former boyfriend, who remained a friend. During that time, Strickland’s on-and-off girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, reportedly became increasingly jealous. Their relationship was described as tumultuous, and Armstrong rarely attended his competitions.

After swimming and having dinner, as confirmed by surveillance footage, Strickland dropped Wilson off at a friend’s apartment in Austin, Texas, at 8:36 p.m. Shortly after, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Armstrong entered the residence and shot Wilson three times, causing her to bleed to death.

Strickland later said their interaction that day was purely platonic, noting he was dating someone else at the time. According to PEOPLE magazine, Armstrong was not initially considered a suspect when the investigation began.

Investigators later uncovered surveillance footage showing a vehicle linked to Armstrong near the scene, along with GPS data placing her in the area. By the time an arrest warrant was issued on May 17, she had already fled the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsNation (@newsnationnow)

After a 43-day search, authorities located Armstrong in Costa Rica. Officials said her appearance had changed significantly following multiple cosmetic procedures.

She was later tried, found guilty of Wilson’s murder, and sentenced to 90 years in prison. According to PEOPLE magazine, Armstrong underwent about $6,000 worth of cosmetic procedures, including rhinoplasty, lip fillers and a brow lift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin American-Statesman (@statesman)

Her surgeon, Dr. Jorge Badilla, said Armstrong arrived at his San José, Costa Rica, clinic wearing a hoodie and a face mask on the day of the procedure. She used the alias Allison Page to complete paperwork and became frustrated when Badilla requested standard preoperative “before” photos.

Badilla told Dateline:

“I needed to take some pre-op pictures because I do that for all patients — just to have a before and after. She didn’t want me to do that.”

Armstrong eventually agreed but insisted that the photos be taken only on her cellphone. Badilla later said he had no idea at the time that his patient would be linked to a murder.

Authorities located Armstrong in a remote village after creating a fake job listing for a yoga instructor, knowing her background. She responded to the posting and was arrested.

She later attempted to escape custody while receiving medical treatment outside prison. Officials said she ran from the facility and tried to climb a fence for about 10 minutes before being recaptured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVUE (@kvuenews)

Armstrong pleaded not guilty, and her trial began on Nov. 1, 2023. During testimony, Strickland said Armstrong’s jealousy and animosity toward Wilson were major factors in the crime. She was ultimately convicted of murder and sentenced to 90 years in prison. She is currently serving her sentence at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, a women’s prison in Gatesville, Texas.

The case was featured on Dateline: The Night Time Stopped on Friday, April 5, on NBC, and is now streaming on Peacock.