A 22-year-old medical student from northern India, who created a fake pro-Trump online persona revealed that he found it easy to make money from followers he called “super dumb.” He used generative AI tools to build a conservative influencer targeting MAGA audiences.

The main character was Emily Hart, an AI-generated persona depicted as a young Christian, gun-friendly, anti-abortion nurse.

According to WIRED, the student, who went by the name Sam, started experimenting with AI-generated women to earn extra money while studying medicine. His initial attempts with generic glamour content did not gain popularity. He then turned to Google’s Gemini chatbot for tips on how to make the account unique.

WIRED reported that, based on a transcript Sam provided, Gemini suggested that a generic “hot girl” account would face too much competition. Sam stated that he proposed several ideas, and the chatbot recommended the “MAGA/conservative niche.”

Top MAGA influencer revealed to be AI – created by a guy in India who made a mint off lonely men online https://t.co/rbh1c8WWWm pic.twitter.com/RT4KzYhZYQ — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2026

It told him that conservative audiences, particularly older men in the United States, often had more disposable income and stronger loyalty. Google informed WIRED that Gemini is designed to respond to user prompts without taking sides and that, in this case, it was answering a request about how to reach a specific audience.

Sam launched the Emily Hart account in January, featuring images and captions aimed at conservative users. WIRED said the posts depicted the fictional woman ice fishing, drinking Coors Light, and visiting a rifle range while promoting anti-immigration and anti-abortion messages.

One of the captions seen by Inquisitr read the following: ‘If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,’ alongside a photo of Hart firing a rifle.

Sam told the magazine he studied MAGA politics closely, even though he had never lived in the United States. He posted daily content that he described as pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, and anti-immigration.

The account quickly generated significant engagement, according to the report and Sam claimed some short videos garnered millions of views and that the Instagram page reached over 10,000 followers in just a month.

An Indian medical student living in India created an AI-generated pro-MAGA influencer called Emily Hart, gaining thousands of followers. He sold AI-generated bikini photos and messaged followers in DMs. He said that every day, he would post content that is pro-Christian,… pic.twitter.com/2oUCiuG9Il — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) April 22, 2026

He then made money through subscriptions to AI-generated softcore content on Fanvue and by selling MAGA-themed merchandise. He estimated the operation brought in a few thousand dollars a month while requiring less than an hour of work each day.

His straightforward explanation for why the formula was effective became a hot topic in the report. “The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people, like, super dumb people. And they fall for it,” he told WIRED.

The viral AI hoax led to questions about how social platforms manage AI-generated political content. WIRED reported that Emily Hart’s posts were not labeled as AI-generated, despite major platforms stating that such disclosures are necessary in some cases.

The report noted that Instagram banned the account in February for “fraudulent” activity, and the related Facebook page also seemed to be removed. Meta claims it labels AI-generated or AI-edited content it can detect and may penalize users who do not disclose realistic synthetic media.

WIRED said Emily Hart is not an isolated case but part of a growing trend of AI-made political “influencers” aimed at exploiting partisanship, weak moderation, and poor digital literacy online.

In this instance, the creator himself noted that the deception worked better than he expected and that the money came quickly. It also shows how realistic AI imagery has become in just the last few months, with many unsuspecting users unable to tell the difference between real and fake.