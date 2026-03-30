CPAC Attendance Drops as Trump Breaks Years-Long Appearance Streak

Donald Trump’s absence from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) sparked controversy, marking a break from nearly a decade of appearances. His absence, along with that of the Trump family, represented a notable departure from previous years and raised questions about the event’s organization.

The conference also appeared to draw one of its lowest turnouts in recent memory. Some observers speculated that Trump may have skipped the event to avoid the optics of a smaller crowd, given his long-standing emphasis on rally attendance numbers.

MS Now host Catherine Rampell addressed the situation during The Weekend Primetime. She drew a comparison between Trump’s well-known focus on crowd sizes and the apparent turnout at CPAC and said:

“If we know anything about Donald Trump, it is his obsession with a handful of fairly specific things: gold plating, the Village People, and, of course, crowd sizes. So you can only imagine how he must feel seeing this split screen.”

Trump on Sunday skipped the annual CPAC convention. It is suggested that he avoided the embarrassing optics tied to his “obsession” with crowd sizes. The “No King” rally compared to CPAC attendance must have made Trump quite irked.https://t.co/sfKUGSI7AC — JV3MJD (@JV3MJD) March 30, 2026

Continuing her commentary, Rampell added,

“On the left side, you have the massive ‘No Kings’ protests across small towns and major cities worldwide. Organizers say at least 8 million people attended. On the right side, you have CPAC. Womp, womp. Notice a difference?”

Following the broadcast, several commentators and political critics pointed to Trump’s perceived focus on crowd size, suggesting the lower turnout at an event historically associated with him stood in contrast to that image. Others speculated that the president may have avoided attending to sidestep potential embarrassment tied to the attendance figures.

CPAC has traditionally attracted a wide range of conservative figures, including members of the Trump family. However, this year’s speaker lineup appeared more limited compared to previous events.

Speakers included figures such as JD Vance and Ron DeSantis, among others. Some analysts noted that the event, once considered a key platform for conservative policy direction, may be losing influence.

Reacting to the turnout, GOP delegate Warner Kimo Sutton told Mother Jones, “It’s disappointing. The last time, this place was packed.” Reports also indicated that organizers moved attendees closer to the stage to make the crowd appear fuller.

Just look at all the empty seats at the CPAC convention. Nobody wants to listen to their bullshit. They are doomed in the next election and it’s obvious when hardly anybody attended. — BGates (@RamonaChicken) March 29, 2026

Trump’s absence has also prompted broader discussion about shifting dynamics within the Republican Party. Some political analysts have pointed to declining approval ratings following the Iran conflict as a possible factor. Others have cited internal divisions and generational differences within the GOP as potential challenges to Trump’s standing within the party.

At the same time, some conservative voices have argued that CPAC itself has moved away from its original focus, particularly in its response to current geopolitical issues.