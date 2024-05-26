Courteney Cox Mocks Her Hairstyle With This Famous Dialogue From 'Friends'

Friends star Courteney Cox is known to make parody videos of her famous character Monica Geller from the hit 90s sitcom. Recently, Cox posted a humorous video on Instagram to ridicule the effects of Miami's humidity on her hair. The Scream actress's hair looks sleek and styled at the beginning of the video. "I love Miami!" she exclaims as she opens the large sliding doors of a luxurious condo and walks onto the stunning patio. However, her hair instantly turns thick and curly as soon as she steps outside. Cox then hilariously mouths one of Monica's most well-known phrases to explain the change: "It's the humidity!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

As per People, the quirky one-liner was first spoken by Cox's famed character in a Friends episode from season nine titled The One in Barbados Part 1, which takes place when the group travels to the Caribbean for a holiday. The humidity in the episode causes Monica's hair to grow bigger, and her friends aren't shy about making fun of it. Eventually, she becomes enraged with the trolling and exclaims, "It's the humidity." Fans mocked the present scenario by alluding to several of the jokes that Monica's friends cracked about her hair in the episode in the post's comments section. A fan wrote, “That’s not true. I came with Monica, I’m leaving with weird al.” Another fan added, "Are You Leaving The Supremes?".

Cox reacted to some of the most iconic looks she's worn throughout the years in an Instagram video that she shared in January. In the video, she's approached by a person sporting a grey hoodie featuring a picture of her Scream 3 character Gale Weathers with baby bangs. "What is that? Don't wear that sweatshirt," the Zoom actress says. "The bangs? Come on. That's ridiculous. It's embarrassing." Next, she goes inside to where a construction crew is working and inquires as to whether they are "almost done." When the workers turn around, it's evident that they are all sporting sweatshirts featuring iconic hairstyles from Cox's characters, such as Monica's well-known humidity hair. A spooky soundtrack begins to play as she swiftly closes the tarp before leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

As per People, Cox has previously poked fun at her weird hairstyle while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, "Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much," she said. "The bangs?" she continued, "Oh that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Leon Bennett

As per Allure, in 2019 Cox shared her unique haircut on Instagram, after posting a two-photo post, she captioned the images, "Somebody had some free time today in London." The Friends alum showcased lengthy curtain bangs and a shoulder-length hairstyle in the selfies that were taken while out and about in the city. Moreover, she had highlights of golden blonde that brightened up her normal complexion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Fans and celebrity friends gushed about her new look back then. "The Bangs are very chic," Reese Witherspoon praised. "Gorgeous," Allison Janney wrote, while Laura Dern chimed, "Beauty!!!." Colorist Sally Northwood had done Cox's chic highlights, while George Northwood—who styled the likes of Taylor Swift, Alexa Chung, and Alicia Vikander—cut her shoulder-length hair.