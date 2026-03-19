Counterterrorism Official’s Resignation Over Iran War Prompts FBI Investigation

The director of the U.S. government’s National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, made headlines Tuesday after resigning from his post in protest against the ongoing war in Iran. Taking to X, he posted: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

The FBI is investigating Kent to find out whether he shared any confidential information improperly. It is important to note here that throughout last year, the Department of Justice has taken up multiple investigations against Trump’s political enemies, including FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

While the department and Trump have been repeatedly criticized for a pattern of targeting anyone who goes against the President, they have continued doing the same anyway.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

Trump criticized Kent’s resignation, telling reporters that Kent was “weak on security.” Moreover, he also added that if there were people in his administration who believed the same as Kent then “we don’t want those people.”

Noticeably, Kent’s comment was not really an isolated observation or opinion as both U.S. intelligence and the Pentagon had previously confirmed that there were no imminent threats from Iran that would require the sudden attack that was made on the country by the US and Israel.

Trump appeared uncertain about the broader strategy regarding Iran that killed their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The President gave different opinions to different media outlets regarding his plan with the country when the war was eventually over.

Moreover, Trump also seemed uncertain about when the war might actually end even though he labelled it as a “short excursion.” The U.S. economy is expected to be affected by the war as the situation keeps escalating further. Trump’s ultimatum to Iran’s military that asked them to surrender or be prepared for death did not appear to achieve its intended outcome.

Kent’s resignation and the reasoning that he provided for the same only reestablishes the already publicized fact of Iran not posing any immediate danger to the US. This essentially invalidates Trump’s fundamental reason for attacking the country as he claimed that the US was at the risk of being attacked by Iran with missiles.

Kent’s resignation has raised questions about the administration’s stated rationale for the strikes. There is also speculation about the war being a distraction strategy to divert attention from the Epstein files.

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The release of these files and the repeated mention of Trump’s name on those have been a constant source of worry for the President and his administration as even the hardcore MAGA base also seems to be concerned over Trump’s ties to the now late s-x offender. The demands of releasing all the files had also been mounting up when the Iran war broke out, essentially shifting the population’s attention to that.

On the other hand, the war is causing the American citizens more harm. Not only have the lives of American soldiers been lost in this confrontation, but also common citizens also have the possibility of being attacked in their homeland as the President himself confirmed.

With the investigation on Kent following the pattern of scrutiny that the Justice Department subjects any official who raises voice against Trump, more updates regarding the same are awaited.