“Complete Moron”—Donald Trump Brutally Slammed After Declaring May 8 as WWII Victory Day

Donald Trump is back with another big change in the books of American history, which has yet again raised a number of questions. The 78-year-old announced that the United States will now celebrate Victory Day on May 8 to mark the end of World War II through his platform, Truth Social, in a late-night post on May 1, 2025.

Trump said that May 8 will be for World War II and November 11 will be for Victory Day for World War I. He also proposed substituting Veterans Day, established by Congress in 1954 to honor all American veterans, with the original observance of Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I.

As per The Daily Beast, immediately, the people of America had a lot of things to say, and we don’t blame them. Due to Donald Trump’s classic way of announcing decisions directly and erratically, a series of mixed reactions and possible online backlash is expected.

Meanwhile, as per historical records, May 8 only marks the end of World War II in Europe. The rest of the conflict with Japan continued until August 1945. Therefore, this proposed date seems irrelevant, as critics say that the Pacific War raged on for months after the Nazis in Germany surrendered on May 8, 1945, and America dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in early August of the same year.

However, Japan didn’t formally surrender until August 15. After the announcement, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann blasted the announcement, calling Trump a “complete moron” for disregarding the full scope of the war.

We won World War II on August 15, 1945 when the Japanese surrendered. Trump is a complete moron. pic.twitter.com/teHhJ1u3Rh — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 2, 2025

Nevertheless, Trump was confident in his post, and he wrote, “Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8 as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result in World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8 as Victory Day for World War II and November 11 as Victory Day for World War I.”

Consequently, the republican candidate has also proposed that Veterans Day, which is a day to glorify all the veterans for their patriotism and willingness to go above and beyond for the nation, usually celebrated on November 11 in the U.S., should be named Armistice Day (its original name) and focus its essence to mark the end of World War I.

However, Donald Trump’s idea to change the meaning of the prestigious holiday has been widely slammed by people and the Department of Veterans Affairs, who believe that it has been the same since 1954. Veterans Day honors all American soldiers from every war, not just WWI.

Veterans Day was first celebrated under President Woodrow Wilson’s leadership, as he first declared Armistice Day in 1919 to mark the end of World War I. It eventually became a national holiday in 1938. After WWII and the Korean War, Congress renamed it Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all U.S. veterans.

Later, in 1971, Congress moved the official date of Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October for a long weekend. The move was so disliked that in 1978, they changed it back to November 11 yet again. Hence, as they say, time does not change certain aspects of history; we aren’t surprised to witness people condemning Trump’s ideas, too.

On the other hand, Countries like France and Poland already celebrate May 8 as Victory Day, and Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 with a larger-than-life military parade. In addition, the United Kingdom observed the 50th and 75th anniversaries of Victory in Europe Day. Still, it concentrated more on doing it like a Remembrance Day, which is also on November 11, to commemorate those who died in both World Wars.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump recently completed 100 days in office since his return to the White House in January 2025, and He’s now planning a four-mile military parade for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army—scheduled for June 14, which also happens to be his 79th birthday.

Trump’s proposal to change the essence of these prestigious national events triggered a massive debate about how America should remember its wars and veterans. Even though the radicals seem to agree with the president, others see it as a way to fiddle with history and attempt to rewrite it, which may come across as insensitive and disrespectful.

What do you think of Donald Trump’s proposal? Do you think it’s okay to mend the rules of history with evolution and time, or does history lose its essence when touched and, hence, should be kept the way it’s been made?