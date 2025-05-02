Donald Trump’s Latest Impression Has Melania Fuming—“She Gets Very Upset When I Do This”

Donald Trump had the University of Alabama crowd in stitches Thursday night, but he also admitted he might be in hot water when he got home.

Speaking before more than 6,000 graduates in Tuscaloosa, Trump used the commencement event to deliver a mix of campaign rhetoric, encouragement, and what he called a “funny but true” story, this time, one that involved both transgender athletes and First Lady Melania Trump.

“You ever see the weightlifting where they have a record that wasn’t broken in 18 years?” he asked the crowd, launching into a bit he’s been known to repeat at rallies. He then paused and asked, “Should I imitate it?” before revealing his wife’s feelings about the performance.

Trump to University of Alabama students: “You’re graduating an an exciting time for our nation … what will be unbelievable growth. You’re gonna see that very soon. You’re gonna see it starting very very soon. The whole world is talking about it.” pic.twitter.com/qGlI4xVpgX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 2, 2025

“You know, my wife gets very upset when I do this,” Trump said, with a smirk. “She feels it’s not presidential. I said, ‘yeah but people like it!'”

The crowd roared when Trump asked if he should go ahead with the impression. “I’m in trouble when I get home but that’s okay, what the hell, I’ve been in lots of trouble before,” he added with a shrug.

He then launched into a physical reenactment of a cisgender female athlete struggling with a weight. It was followed by a mock-effortless lift by a transgender woman, drawing big laughs from the conservative audience. With the crowd entertained, Trump circled back to Melania with another quip.

“So now that I’m in trouble with my wife, I’m gonna’ blame the University of Alabama for making me do it!”

Despite his comedic detour, Trump also addressed the graduates with advice and admiration. “You’re the first graduating class of the golden age of America,” he told them, though the speech quickly turned into a more familiar tone.

He criticized Joe Biden, accused judges of blocking his agenda, and lamented the four years he spent out of power. “But don’t let that scare you,” he said. “It was an aberration.”

Trump praised his own early-term accomplishments, gave references to his aggressive tariff policy, and once again took aim at the media before ending on a motivational note. “Now is the time to work harder than you’ve ever worked before,” he said. “Find your limits and then smash through everything.”

Though billed as a commencement speech, the event was technically a pre-graduation special open to students who chose to attend. Former Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban also took the stage, sharing his 2018 White House visit and calling Trump a “gracious host.”

Take a look at the protest in Snow Hinton Park in #Tuscaloosa before President Donald #Trump arrives to speak at a University of Alabama commencement event. pic.twitter.com/yFDELdasa6 — AL.com (@aldotcom) May 1, 2025

A mile away, a counter-rally dubbed “Tide Against Trump” gathered hundreds of protestors, including College Democrats, former senator Doug Jones, and former presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke. The Alabama NAACP also criticized Trump’s appearance, arguing that his policies have harmed students, especially those of color.

After Alabama, Trump headed to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. Later this month, he’s set to give another commencement speech, this time at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.