Donald Trump Steps Out Without Makeup—And the Internet is Divided With Mixed Reactions!

Donald Trump loves controversy and the spotlight, which evident by the way his actions keep making headlines, even if not all of them are for the right reasons. Besides his radical political decisions that keep affecting the American population, including the veterans and federal government workers, another reason that Trump draws significant attention for is his makeup choices.

It is clear by now that Donald Trump is rarely seen without makeup, and the way his looks have changed over the years shows that he has gradually been going hard on the bronzer. Recently, on April 27, 2025 Trump went makeup-free while going to meet Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, and naturally, his looks caught netizen’s attention.

In his makeup-free look, Trump’s hair was peeking out from under his MAGA cap, and his skin looked natural, without the fake tan he is constantly seen with. This looks quite understandably jarring because people are not at all used to seeing Donald Trump like this.

The internet seemed to be divided, regarding his choice to go makeup-free and whether it’s the right call. the internet seemed to be divided. One user commented, “He looks sick.” Another one added, “no sicker than that Sleepy Joe.” However, it should be noted that this is not the first time that Trump has shocked the internet with his no-makeup look. Previously also, he was seen without makeup at the White House, and prior to that, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, had accidentally revealed his makeup-free look in one of her Instagram posts.

In both cases, a part of the internet had ridiculed him for his original looks, while one section claimed that he was better off without the makeup. Trump himself is quite invested in how he looks and it is not almost proven that he lies about his height. Moreover, he is also concerned how his hair looks and has undergone multiple hairstyle changes over the years.

Regarding his no-makeup look, the internet was vastly divided up. Talking about his no makeup look, one user on Facebook said, “ We all know he looks terrible. Orange makeup or not.” Another one seemed to offer a different opinion, saying, “Looks good to me.” Another one said, “Does it really matter. Make up or no makeup.” Another user went a little ahead and said, “Doesn’t matter ya can’t put lipstick on a pig!”

While it is clear that the internet really does not agree with what he looks like with or without makeup, netizens are ready to have a heated discussion about the same, as they are about most of the decisions Trump makes.