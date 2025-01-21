Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second presidential term on Monday. As he begins this new chapter, his unmistakable orange hue is in the spotlight again and has become a topic of global discussion. While everybody is busy discussing his policies and first moves in power, his signature complexion has sparked speculation, too, with memes and curiosity floating alike on social media.

The 78-year-old, who begins his second stint as president has often been the subject of jokes and rumors about his orange-tinted appearance. Celebrity makeup artist Safia Cox recently shared her professional insights into Trump’s mysterious glow. During the explanation, she shed light on why his complexion has been a matter of such serious attention.

Trump’s complexion has ranged from pale orange to deep bronze over the years. Tons of photographs show noticeable patches of varying tones. Many have wondered whether sunbeds are responsible for his glow. However, Safia believes otherwise.

“I think he uses some sort of fake tan or tinted moisturizer with a bronzer. I 100% do not think it’s sun beds, as it would be a completely different tone,” she explained. Safia also pointed out telltale signs of product application: “You can see the rim around his face. If you look closely at his hairline, it’s very pale, and that’s not from sunbeds; he’s slapping some sort of cream product on.”

As per Safia’s theory, Trump’s makeup routine possibly includes a combination of products: fake tan or tinted moisturizer, bronzer, and a mattifying powder. All these products combined and this distinct orange hue is visible!

Safia further opined that the reason for using these could be tied to his insecurities. “I think his makeup has changed over the years, and I think as he’s got older and potentially a little more insecure. The ever-changing orange hue has become the subject of many internet discussions and memes.”

An interesting observation is that Trump’s intensity of color seems to increase if he’s spotted in stressful times. “If you look at photos of him towards the end of campaigns, he’s much more orange,” Safia noted. There seems to be a connection between added stress and his use of tan products.

One of Safia’s more uncanny theories is “fake tan blindness.” It is a phenomenon likened to the viral TikTok trend of “eyebrow blindness.” In this trend, people fail to realize how exaggerated their makeup looks have become.

“He has orange blindness or fake tan blindness, and I don’t think he realizes,” Safia declared. “It’s not a nice bronze. He doesn’t look like he’s just hopped off a plane—he just looks like he’s layered on fake tan. It’s bizarre; he’s either really insecure and thinks he looks good, or he’s being clever and doing it to get people to talk about him.”

Whether the look is for a confidence booster, a stylistic choice, or a calculated move to stay in the headlines, will keep being speculated by fans and media alike. However, one thing is clear: the 47th President’s look is here to stay, and it will most likely keep people talking.