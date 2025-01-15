As Donald Trump prepares for his second presidential term, the soon-to-be POTUS is already making heads turn with his plans for Day 1. From major moves on immigration to pardoning Capitol rioters, Trump makes it pretty clear he’s ready to shake things up right away.

In an interview with Meet the Press, Trump confirmed his plans to sign “a lot” of executive orders on Day 1 and to focus on key areas like the economy, energy, and immigration. The orders, which allow the president to direct the executive branch without congressional approval, are expected to set the tone for his presidency.

Public policy analyst Dan Mallinson chimed in on executive orders, explaining that they can be strong tools. However, Mallison added that they aren’t all-encompassing, and while things “like closing the border or even reviving old policies” can be immediately effective, others will simply set a lengthy federal rule-making process into motion.

Another agenda would be immigration overhaul. Restricting irregular migration has always been one of Trump’s goals, and his Day 1 agenda will not stray from it. Donald Trump will reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed. The policy has been a contentious issue and was debated throughout his first term.

He promised the biggest mass deportation effort in US history, beginning with undocumented immigrants. Experts, however, have said that such plans take time and coordination with state and local agencies and will surely be countered legally.

Another significant move on Trump’s agenda is putting a close to birthright citizenship. This long-debated policy ensures that anyone born on US soil automatically becomes a citizen. “We’re going to end that because it’s ridiculous,” Trump said. However, since birthright citizenship is grounded in the Constitution, this could face significant legal hurdles.

JUST IN: Trump outlines his Day One plans on Meet the Press:

1- Executive orders on economics, energy & border security 2- Pardons for Jan 6 convicts 3- Tariffs to boost the economy 4- Several other things pic.twitter.com/fQvqg6StgY — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 8, 2024

Trump has already hinted at a 10% blanket tariff on all imports and higher duties on major trading partners such as Mexico, Canada, and China. This could be an attempt by him to revive the domestic manufacturing industry, but according to experts, such tariffs will increase consumer prices and hamper the economy.

Mallinson added that though the President can impose targeted tariffs, there are high chances there will be both economic and legal issues with such a measure.

Trump has clarified that energy production, particularly fossil fuels, will be a priority. In his first term, he pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement, an international agreement to fight climate change. Many believe he will do the same again, which is expected to intensify his “drill baby, drill” mantra that promotes fracking.

His skepticism toward renewable energy, including wind and electric vehicles is a hint at rollbacks on environmental protections and renewable energy projects. Those moves are bound to be highly contentious because climate change continues to pose a threat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

One of Trump’s most controversial plans is to pardon hundreds of individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot. “Most likely, I’ll do it very quickly,” he said, even for those who pleaded guilty to crimes like assaulting police officers. Trump also has the unique ability to pardon himself for federal crimes. While he hasn’t explicitly stated his intentions, the possibility is very much open.

With a Republican majority in Congress and just one term to deliver on his promises, Trump has little time to waste. Mallinson rightly puts it, “Presidents come into office with a sense of mandate and political capital that rapidly diminishes.”