Donald Trump Backtracks on Russia-Ukraine War Promise—Says He Exaggerated “In Jest”

Donald Trump is not a slave to time, or at least the deadlines he sets for himself. In a shocking new turn, the President has decided to go back on his pre-election promise and revealed that what he said was “in jest.” He seems to have gone back on his word after previously claiming that he would put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war on his first day in office.

The President had even defied the comments from critics when he was told that it is next to impossible to end the war in that short a duration. Trump claimed that he could get it “done” in 24 hours in response to the criticism of the unrealistic deadline. “Everyone says, ‘Oh, no, you can’t.’ Absolutely, I can. Absolutely, I can,” he added confidently.

Interestingly, the Republican’s will to be the “peacemaker” did not waver after being doubted. During his Presidential campaign, Trump claimed that he would swiftly end the war a grand total of 53 times, according to the Roll Call Factba.se database.

Even after his repeated claim to end the war, the President hasn’t been able to see it through despite his tireless effort being the “peacemaker.” In his recent interview with Time, the President shared how his promise of ending the war on “day one” wasn’t him being serious.

“Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration,” he admitted in the interview. He went on to add that he phrased it that way just to “make a point.” He added, “You know, it gets, of course, by the fake news.” Trump pointed out how people “obviously” knew his claims were said “in jest” when he said them.

“If I am president, I will have that war (Russia-Ukraine War) settled in one day, 24 hours” – Donald Trump It’s day 98.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BRK3cUwwqu — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) April 28, 2025

On various occasions, the 78-year-old has claimed that he will be the one to get the war between the two nations “settled.” The first time he made such a claim was on March 4,2023, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

In his speech, Trump shared how he will end the war before even arriving at the Oval Office. “I know exactly what to say to each of them,” he said, referring to the leaders of the respective countries.

On May 10, 2023, the Republican made the claim again, this time with a hard and fast deadline attached to it. “If I’m president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours,” Trump said at the CNN Town Hall. Exactly a month later, at the GOP convention in North Carolina, the Republican admitted that his agenda was “bold” but assured people that he could see his promise through.

Donald Trump promises to end the Russia Ukraine war as President Elect, or on Day #1 of his presidency!

🔸What happened? He said he’d force Putin & Zelensky in a room to make a deal. He’s only met w/ Zelensky; & appointed Pro Ukraine Soros partner Bessentpic.twitter.com/kdPwIbJPLl — Just Lookin (@JustLookingMon) April 29, 2025

On June 24, 2023, the now President even made a biblical reference to set his intentions clear. “As the Bible says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ See that? And I will be your peacemaker. I was your peacemaker,” Trump declared at the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

On June 27, 2023, the Republican seems to have said something about his personal bonds with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin would have been enough to keep the war from happening in the first place. “I get along with him (Zelensky), get along with Putin, I’d have that war – it would have never happened under me,” he was heard saying at his speech in New Hampshire.