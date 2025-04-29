Poll Shows What Americans Think of Melania Trump After 100 Days in White House!

Donald Trump recently completed 100 days in office in his second presidential term. He marked the day by holding a rally and delivering a speech in Macomb County, Michigan. Trump also highlighted the promises he kept that were made to the Americans during his campaign. While Trump portrayed a picture that his first 100 days in office are nothing less than a golden era for America, the poll results tell a different story altogether.

Trump’s approval rating has fallen in multiple surveys. In the most recent CNN poll by SSRS, Americans were asked if they approve or disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as a president. Only 41% approved him, lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days, as per CNN. 59% disapproved of him while the other 1% had no opinion. Trump’s approval rating fell considerably in the Daily Mail/J.L. Partners poll as well.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that Melania Trump has become more popular than anyone else in the Trump administration after 100 days in office. In the recent survey, the first lady a plus-13 rating, as 30% of the participants view her favorably while 15% see her somewhat favorably. Though these numbers are identical to her husband’s, the difference is visible when it comes to unfavorables.

Only 24% rated Melania as unfavorable while 8% had somewhat unfavorable opinion of her. At the same time, Daily Mail poll results showed that 42% had unfavorable view of the president and 9% had somewhat unfavorable view. It clearly shows that Melania is more loved by the masses and Trump is nowhere near to her popularity these days.

Donald Trump had the highest disapproval rating, followed by his buddy Elon Musk with 40% of respondents strongly disapproving of him while 13% mentioning that their views are somewhat unfavorable. Only 22% voted in favor of the Tesla CEO while the other 16% stated that they were somewhat in favor.

Interestingly, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received the highest approval rating overall, with 23% voing him as favorable while the other 22% voted as somewhat favorable.

Only 15% voted favorably for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with the other 9% voting as somewhat favorable. 34% of the respondents had no opinion of her while 16% marked strong disapproval. Even Scott Bessent, United States Secretary of the Treasury, witnessed somewhat similar numbers as 40% of participants had no opinion of him. It shows that the Americans either haven’t heard of them enough or need more time to form an opinion about them as they both have recently become popular in the political world.

Coming to Vice President JD Vance, the numbers for him don’t look very great either. 28% are happy with his work while 16% are somewhat happy. 36% have marked their strong disapproval and 9% have somewhat unfavorable views of him.

Well, the poll results of the first 100 days aren’t very promising for the Trump administration. Melania, who has been mostly absent from the limelight in the last three years, seems to be the most favorite among citizens right now. The first lady recently attended Pope Francis’ funeral alongside her husband on April 26. She also turned 55 that day!