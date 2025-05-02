Donald Trump Is Reportedly Taking His Birthday Celebration A Notch Higher This Year Involving More Than 6,600 Soldiers in Parade

It has been Donald Trump’s dream to get himself a military parade as he tried to do the same during his first term as the American President. However, those plans were postponed back then over concerns of costs and damage to the streets of the city.

This time it seems that Trump is likely to succeed with his plan as a report obtained by the Associated Press mentions that Trump’s detailed plans for a military parade for his birthday would reportedly involve more than 150 vehicles, more than 6,600 soldiers, a couple thousand civilians, seven bands, and some 50 helicopters.

These planning documents that the AP has obtained are dated 29th and 30th April and have not been released publicly.

As reported by Irish Star, “They represent the Army’s most recent blueprint for its long-planned 250th anniversary festival on the National Mall and the newly added element — a large military parade that Trump has long wanted but is still being discussed.”

Luckily for Trump, his 79th birthday on June 14, 2025 is coinciding with the military’s anniversary. While the documents that outline the plans do not mention any costs, it is only understandable that millions would be spent in putting together something like this.

Given the fact that a huge number of aircraft, military vehicles, and people will be involved in the process, costs would include arranging for the movement of the vehicles and providing feeding and lodging for the people both from the military and other departments.

asked Army spokesman Steve Warren about the plans for the parade but he said that nothing has been finalized yet. Another Army spokesperson Col. Dave Butler mentioned that the army was excited about the plans. He added, “We want to make it into an event that the entire nation can celebrate with us.”

He further said,: “We want Americans to know their Army and their soldiers. A parade might become part of that, and we think that will be an excellent addition to what we already have planned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Parnas (@aaronparnas)

Other members of the military who seemed to be aware of these documents mentioned that since none of the plans have been finalized yet they are representing the army’s plans while awaiting the approval of the White House regarding the parade.

The White House however, has not mentioned any about the parade yet and nothing has been directly heard from Trump either.