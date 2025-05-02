Donald Trump’s Hair Has Met Its Match—JD Vance’s Wild Look Steals the Spotlight

JD Vance might have forgotten to pack his comb for his trip to America’s Lowcountry. The Vice President tried his best to spread the word about Donald Trump‘s wonders, but his messy appearance got the best of him.

During his visit to the Nucor steel mill in Huger, South Carolina, Vance’s hair garnered unusual attention, as many in the crowd might have wondered if his rumored rocky marriage life was taking a toll on him.

His floppy hair from the steel mill visit even tops his previous rookie “makeup” mistake, when he seemingly forgot to take off his eyeliner before sleeping. In addition, it seems like the Vice President also forgot to iron out his wrinkled tie before catching the flight to South Carolina. People wonder whether his messy appearance is making Usha Vance cringe. After all, her biggest fashion fail has only been her grandma’s sneakers.

The Second Lady has always put together. You would barely see any wrinkles on her clothes, let alone her hair being messy like her husband’s. So, it’s only natural to assume that Vance’s incredibly fumbled appearance would be the straw to break their bond. Already, there are a few rumors swirling on the internet about Vance’s marriage, with many joking JD’s hair might be a result of him “sleeping on the couch.”

Ever since their disastrous trip to Greenland, things seem to have gotten rockier for the couple. There are also some signs pointing out Usha is already being cold-shouldered by MAGAland’s inner circle. People have been scratching their heads to find out the actual status of the Second Couple’s marriage, with many believing a divorce might be on the horizon.

JD Vance is looking mighty rough today. He been spending his nights on the couch? pic.twitter.com/fdL4U0O1C7 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 23, 2025

Usha has indeed given up on a prominent career as JD Vance‘s Second Lady after he accepted Trump’s invitation to join the presidential campaign and eventually took political office. However, she has been diligently doing her duties ever since. Vance got embroiled in a controversy after supporting Elon Musk‘s decision to rehire Marko Elez, a DOGE employee, who was previously asked to resign over making racist comments. Elez tweeted, “Normalize Indian hate,” and people were surprised to see Vance backing his reappointment, given his wife is of Indian origin.

JD initially tried to defend himself when people began questioning him. “Here’s my view: I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” his remark further added fuel to the fire.

When asked to address the issue, although Usha called it “terrible,” she still defended her husband by desperately asking people to put an end to the divorce rumors.

For now, it seems we might not hear any update about their marriage anytime soon, as the Vice President seemed rather busy heralding the Trump admin’s “industrial renaissance” during his Huger speech.

JD Vance says that the largest steel producer in America, Nucor Steel, stopped work in its West Virginia plant for years because of Biden’s Green New Deal regulations. 101 days later, U.S. manufacturing is being brought back.pic.twitter.com/ZhWM9fr9L0 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 1, 2025

However, his unkempt appearance is not doing him, or his marriage to Usha, any favors at least.