CNN Introduces Rule to Mute Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Respective Mics During First Debate

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is set for Thursday night in Atlanta. CNN will host the event, with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as moderators. The network has put new rules in place to keep things going smoothly. These rules aim to avoid any kind of chaos, keeping the 2020 debate in mind. One major change is that microphones will be muted until and unless it's not a candidate's turn to speak. This should stop interruptions, which were a big problem last time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The debate will last 90 minutes and there will be no opening statements, instead, they'll jump right into questions, as per The Sun. Each candidate gets two minutes to answer a question first. Then, the other gets one minute to respond. After that, the first speaker gets another minute for rebuttal. They'll switch who goes first for each new question. Another big change: no live audience. Biden pushed for this rule, which means no cheers, boos, or other reactions from the crowd. This could make for a calmer debate.

I give President Trump a lot of credit for agreeing to do a debate on these terms: hosted by CNN, in Atlanta, without a live audience, is the equivalent of Biden agreeing to a debate hosted by Fox News in front of an audience of 3,000 people in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/NwXNB0KXMn — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 26, 2024

The candidates will stand at podiums eight feet apart, can't bring props or notes and they'll only get paper, a pen, and water. Red lights will warn them when time is running out. For the first time, there will be commercial breaks during the debate. These two 90-second breaks give the candidates a chance to rest. But they can't talk to their staff during this time. Both Trump and Biden have been preparing in different ways. Biden has been at Camp David with his team. Trump has met with advisors at Mar-a-Lago. Each is focusing on different topics. Biden plans to talk about abortion rights, democracy, and the economy. Trump is expected to focus on inflation, immigration, and crime.

Here's my advice to Trump for his debate with Biden: Don't "debate." Don't even acknowledge Biden. Speak to the American people who can't afford 4 more years of this. Let them know how you're going to turn it all around. pic.twitter.com/YsgQSTj9vl — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 26, 2024

Some experts think this debate could be important. Ken Mulligan, a political science professor, says the election is very close. He believes Trump has an edge right now. But both candidates are unpopular, so the debate could affect voter turnout. The timing of this debate is unusual. It's happening earlier than any presidential debate in U.S. history. It's even before Trump and Biden officially become their parties' nominees. Other candidates tried to join the debate too. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has done well in some polls. But he's not on enough state ballots to qualify. To be in the debate, a candidate needs to be on ballots that could add up to 270 electoral votes. They also need at least 15% support in four national polls, as per CNN.

Some wonder how these new rules will affect each candidate, some experts think they'll help Biden. The quiet setting without an audience might be better for his style. Trump often plays to the crowd, which he can't do this time. But others say the rules could help Trump too. Without an audience to excite him, he might seem calmer and more "normal." Many Americans will be watching to see how Trump and Biden handle these new rules and each other.