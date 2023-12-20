Christine Brown is in love with her husband, David Woolley, and in a recent sneak peek of Sister Wives' teaser clip, the reality star surprised their wedding guests with a racy lap dance. Fans will get a glimpse of everything that went down in Brown and Woolley's wedding ceremony in a two-part TLC special.

The 51-year-old exited her plural marriage with ex-husband, Kody Brown, and began dating Woolley. The couple went public on Valentine's Day, followed by a proposal in April, and finally, they tied the knot on October 7, 2023. Their relationship was well-accepted by her kids amid the Brown family fallout.

In November, TLC revealed that the first part of their wedding special will air on January 7, 2024, and part two on January 14. Fans of the reality show saw the teaser of the upcoming first part on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and it will be dedicated mostly to the preparations, which will be followed by the ceremony, per The Sun.

Brown will share the details of how she first met with her now-husband Woolley, her own emotional response to finding love again, and the reactions of her kids and fellow sister wives, including Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and her ex-husband Kody. She will also showcase her impressive dancing skills.

In one scene, however, Christine got closer to her 59-year-old husband while he sat on a chair. She took his hands, pulled him closer, and gave him a little lap dance in her gorgeous lace wedding dress, surrounded by friends and family. Meanwhile, everybody laughed and cheered for the newlyweds.

Christine Brown deserves all the happiness available in the world. — Cyber Kid | ・ᴥ・ (@FontFiend) December 18, 2023

Although fans will see the wedding footage on the Sister Wives special, a source close to the couple revealed they took extra precautions to keep the wedding under wraps. "There were security officers on the property making sure everything ran smoothly, and there were no trespassers," said the insider.

#ChristineBrown's love life was a main topic on part four of #SisterWives One on One, specifically, her then fiancé, David Woolley. pic.twitter.com/pzcIw2cVan — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) December 18, 2023

The source continued, "The entrance in front of the lodge was not accessible, so there was no way of even getting close unless you were a guest of the hotel," adding, "They wanted to keep the wedding a big secret from the general public so that nothing got leaked."

"There was no way of even getting a glimpse of Christine's wedding because anywhere you would be able to view it, it appeared to be closed to the public at the time." The source also revealed the outdoor wedding at the whimsical Red Cliffs Lodge was a dream come true.

"Everything was placed strategically and, of course, to get the best views for cameras," added the inside source. "The guests were told to make cheering noises multiple times. It seemed like some parts of the wedding were definitely staged for TV, such as getting [a] reaction from the crowd."

Christine's friend and former Sister Wives star Janelle also gushed over their romantic chemistry, "The fact that they are openly affectionate soothes that wound that Kody inflicted," per US Weekly. Later in the teaser, the 51-year-old and the 54-year-old got their makeup done for the ceremony. "This is really fun," exclaimed Janelle.

