‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix, Reality Star of the Year, Is Proud of Her ‘Ability to Survive’

Ariana Madix, best known as a member of the famous reality show Vanderpump Rules, recently made a very personal revelation to US Weekly in an exclusive interview. Madix, 38, has not only navigated the difficult domain of unscripted television, but she has also suffered adversity in her personal life. Her statement that she is "really proud of [her] ability to survive" offers an insight into her journey of self-discovery and growth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: From Binge Drinking to 5 Years Sober: How 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Turned Over a New Leaf

Madix has had a busy year. The news of her boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating with her friend, Rachel Leviss a fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star, shocked the reality television industry. The affair, which fans dubbed "Scandoval," catapulted her into the public eye like never before. Something that distinguishes Madix is how she handled her situation.

She chose to embrace the circumstance with bravery and grace rather than allowing the grief and betrayal to define her. She turned tragedy into an opportunity, landing her first film role and going on to participate in Dancing With the Stars. This unique combination of perseverance and vulnerability has not only won her followers over but also garnered her the title of US Weekly's Reality Star of the Year.

Us Weekly’s #RealityStarsoftheYear cover star, Ariana Madix, inspired legions of fans with her strength after her world turned upside down on #PumpRules. Now, she opens up about how the experience changed her, finding confidence and what’s next. https://t.co/1p7bkOiPmY — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 18, 2023

During the interview with US Weekly, Madix stated that she is quite proud of her ability to survive. She was dealing with an emotional upheaval caused by an issue that had become a national topic. Madix reminisced on the difficult period that followed the controversy, noting that she momentarily disengaged from social media to cope. She admits to going through an emotional rollercoaster while juggling public attention and personal issues.

Also Read: Raquel Leviss Raises $14,800 for Mental Health Charity by Auctioning Off 'Scandoval Relics'

One of the most risky choices Madix recently made was to compete in Dancing With the Stars. She has repeatedly pleased judges and viewers alike while partnering with DWTS professional Pasha Pashkov. Her performance of the difficult samba in only her second week on the show made a lasting impression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Sobs About the Consequences of the Raquel Leviss Incident

This journey into the world of dance has not only highlighted her skill but has also had a significant impact on her self-esteem. Madix stated that she would have felt self-conscious in her samba dress a few months ago. Her focus, however, has changed, with her performance taking precedence over her appearance.

Madix's interview with US Weekly revealed interesting details about her past and advice she would give to her younger self. She'd give herself this advice on Day One of filming Vanderpump Rules: "Don't date abusive men who won't let you shine and be on a TV show — because that's what was going on and why I didn't want to be on camera [during season 1]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

She admits to being resistant to the idea of growing up in the past, but she learned to love herself more and to show grace to herself and others over time. The trials and tribulations of filming the show have allowed her to mature and evolve into the resilient and compassionate person she is today.

More from Inquisitr

Scheana Shay Says 'Being in My Head' While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Was a 'Constant Battle'

Lala Kent Opens Up About Feeling 'Numb' While Filming 'Vanderpump' Rules Season 11