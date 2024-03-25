Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump Over Media Scrutiny: "He Has an Unimpeachable Right to Privacy"

Former President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump turned 18 recently. The Trumps held a low-key celebration at the lavish Mar-a-Lago estate, the teenager received much admiration on social media on his special day. However, former NBC senior executive Mike Sington, who has always been obsessed about the Trump scion tweeted on X, "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He’s fair game now." Sington removed his tweet after receiving immediate criticism from both Republicans and X users. As per Fox News, the topic became a subject of hot discussion on ABC's The View, surprisingly former President Bill Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton came to Barron's aid. "I think the media should leave him alone," she said.

Chelsea Clinton says Barron Trump, who just turned 18, has "an unimpeachable right to privacy": "The media should leave him alone." pic.twitter.com/kghS8Mp4AY — The View (@TheView) March 23, 2024

As the child of a past president, Clinton was questioned by co-host Ana Navarro if she thought that, even if Trump's son is now an adult, such posts about him went too far.

"Yesterday Barron Trump turned 18," Navarro said. "There was a debate on social media – I saw it on TV – where some people are saying, ‘OK, he’s now an adult, he’s now 18, he’s now fair game. He’s no longer a child.' He’s largely stayed out of the spotlight… How do you feel about it?"

Mike Sington needs to be arrested for trying to incite violence against Barron Trump! Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Ia2JdtoKHp — We Are MAGA! (@DouglasLaney7) March 23, 2024

Clinton replied, "I think he’s a private citizen. I mean, I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone." Next, co-host Joy Behar discussed Trump's other children, including Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., and questioned whether their treatment should differ.

In response, Clinton stated that "it's a totally different conversation," adding that the elder brothers served as the former president's "campaign surrogates." Co-host Sunny Hostin, interjected and discussed Trump's vulnerability at the age of 18. "I know they say it’s adulthood, I have a 17-year-old about to become an 18-year-old ­– she will be an adult child. Their frontal lobes aren’t fully developed till 25," she said. "The children didn’t choose this journey," added co-host Sara Haines. "If they chose the administration, that’s different than kids like yourself… You should not be torn down for that at all." "Totally," Clinton agreed.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

As part of his clarification, Sington told Newsweek via X direct message: "I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press. Someone pointed out to me that 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive." "This creepy NBC guy is completely broken. I wonder if he has kids. Nephews? Nieces? How old are they?", said Michael R. Caputo, former assistant secretary of public affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services during the Trump administration. Garrett Ventry, former senior communications adviser to the Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans too called out Sington saying, "This is super creepy." Barron's private life may come under increased public scrutiny when he joins college because his father is a 2024 GOP front-runner.