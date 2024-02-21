Lawyer Says, In an Attempt To Become a US Citizen, Prince Harry Might Forfeit His Royal Titles

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, may have to give up his regal title to become a citizen of the United States. The creator of Invictus Games, together with his spouse Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been residing in the United States for a few years.

He hasn't applied for citizenship yet, but obtaining one has strict requirements, including severing all links to the UK monarchy. Last week, Harry revealed in a shocking interview with Good Morning America that he had thought about obtaining US citizenship.

As reported by The Mirror, Harry may still have to overcome further challenges before he can become an American citizen since the law stipulates that to get a green card, he must renounce his loyalty to any "foreign prince" and give up his royal titles. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are permitted to retain their titles since the legislation does not apply to Americans. Harry, however, could have to fight in court to maintain his title of "Prince," according to Alphonse Provinziano of the American legal firm Provinziano & Associates.

Provinziano informed the outlet, "Instead of renouncing his title, Prince Harry could instead challenge the law as a violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment since it treats him differently from native-born Americans. Because this is such an unsettled area of the law, it would likely go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Alternatively, Prince Harry could ask Congress to pass a private law permitting him to retain his title, but this would be asking for special treatment, and he may not want to do that." When asked whether he had "considered" taking any action to get US citizenship, Harry once acknowledged that the idea had crossed his mind. The Duke revealed in an interview with GMA, "American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but is certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now."

Harry attempted to sidestep answering the question of what has prevented him from acquiring one by talking about his preparations for the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada instead. It's unknown what Harry's immigration status is at the moment. It disqualifies the B-2 visitor's visa and the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which have a maximum validity of six months and ninety days, respectively, after a period spent in the United States.

He may be traveling on a diplomatic visa, however this hasn't been verified. Despite their agreement to stop using their "HRH" titles after leaving the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have formally kept them. Meghan's royal titles are inextricably linked to Harry's, so if he abdicated his, hers would very likely follow. But Harry won't have to deal with these issues until he files for citizenship.