Caught on Camera, Alec Baldwin's Raw Reaction to Learning of Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Death on 'Rust' Set

The haunting moment Alec Baldwin found out Halyna Hutchins died on Rust set was captured on video, marking a tragic turn of events during the filming of the movie Rust. Hutchins, a talented Ukrainian cinematographer, lost her life tragically on October 21, 2021, after a prop gun misfired, striking her. The gun, which was supposed to contain dummy rounds, inexplicably held live ammunition, leading to the fatal accident.

The interview tape showed Baldwin sitting across from two female police officers, both dressed alike in navy t-shirts and pants. He described the events leading up to the shooting, explaining he had been getting ready to return to New York City. "I do have some very unfortunate news," one of the officers said, Baldwin, as per The Mirror.

The actor responded, "What?" The cop stated, "She didn't make it," which surprised the actor so much that he covered his face with his hand. Baldwin sat there shocked, his fingers clutching his chest in surprise. There was a startled stillness for a short while before Baldwin said he wanted to call his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The celebrity was then seen getting extremely upset and was seen talking on the phone outside the police station, most likely with his wife.

Alec Baldwin’s reaction when he was told that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had passed away after she was accidentally shot with a live round discharged from a revolver used as a prop by the actor. pic.twitter.com/a2BjZhxvvo — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) January 16, 2024

Baldwin later followed up with a tweet saying, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Baldwin was practicing a scene for Rust on the set in New Mexico when a gun he was holding fired. It was intended to shoot a fake bullet rather than be loaded with live ammunition. Joel Souza, the director, was hurt, and cinematographer Hutchins died.

In January 2023, Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer in charge of the set's weaponry, were both accused of voluntary murder. However, three months later, the prosecution dropped Baldwin's charges while the inquiry was ongoing. The accusations against Gutierrez-Reed persisted, and in March 2024, she was found guilty of the crime of involuntary murder but cleared of the charge of tampering with evidence.

In January 2024, Baldwin received an additional involuntary murder charge. The actor "had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," according to Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds," Nikas added. "Baldwin has said he didn't pull the trigger. We will fight these charges, and we will win," as per CBS News.