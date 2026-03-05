Calls Mount for Tim Walz Appointee’s Firing After Anti-ICE Facebook Posts

Netizens are calling on a longtime Minnesota information technology official who had previously been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to serve on the state’s Technology Advisory Council to be reprimanded following a series of anti-Donald Trump and anti-ICE Facebook posts.

Libs of TikTok highlighted several posts from Kassie Church, who identified herself as a supervisor for Minnesota IT Services. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan named Church to the Technology Advisory Committee and the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Council on Information Technology in January 2020, though she is no longer listed as part of the TAC.

Church, whose Facebook profile said that she lives in Minneapolis, demanded the abolishment of ICE in multiple updates. Minneapolis and St. Paul were hotbeds of protests and Department of Homeland Security activity after Operation Metro Surge began in December. Federal officials have previously said that the operation has resulted in over 4,000 arrests.

However, there were also two fatal DHS-involved shootings in January, and there have been reports of protestors and federal officials being injured in protests. Church accused ICE agents of, among other things, stealing civilians’ cars, kidnapping citizens, and fleeing the scene of accidents.

Meet Kassie Church, a supervisor at Minnesota IT Services and Tim Walz appointee. She rants online to “Abolish ICE” and claims that Trump’s investigation into the massive fraud in MN is “political retribution.” She also demonizes ICE, calling them racists who steal cars, kidnap,… pic.twitter.com/7SVwkJqoEO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2026

“Remember they just left the scene with the two people they murdered too, not securing the crime scene as any normal police would do,” Church wrote on Feb. 11. There are no credible reports about any DHS-involved shootings from that night.

The Libs of TikTok post had nearly 550,000 views at publication. Church was unavailable for further comment, and her Facebook page did not appear to be publicly available as of Thursday morning.

Church also claimed that the Trump administration is using Minnesota for “political retribution” and specifically cited the ongoing fraud scandal. Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison attended a House Oversight Committee meeting on Wednesday; the committee estimates that $9 billion in taxpayer funds were misappropriated.

“Yes, fraud is an issue here, but it’s an issue in EVERY state,” she wrote, adding, “Also, abolish ICE.”

Hey @MNIT_Services, one of your supervisors is calling for the abolishment of ICE while pushing political anti-ICE propaganda across social media. Is this what you support? https://t.co/cbrrNiyA2o — ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ᴀʀɴᴇʟʟ (@MrChrisArnell) March 4, 2026

Libs of TikTok and its followers questioned the potential problems of someone being so openly politically minded while working in information technology. Numerous nurses have either lost their licenses or found themselves in serious trouble in recent months for social media posts, including some who suggested that they would refuse to help anyone associated with ICE or the Trump administration.

“This is why Minnesota still won’t be fixed once Walz out of office,” one X user wrote. “Everyone he hired needs to be fired.”

Another commented, “I would say someone should be looking into her a little deeper. This seems like a huge security risk.”

Of the three posts from Church’s Facebook account that Libs of TikTok shared on X, none created the impression that she intended to use her position to dox or hurt ICE agents. Libs of TikTok publicly requested a statement from Minnesota IT Services, which had yet to respond as of Thursday morning.