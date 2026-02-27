Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Facing Further Scrutiny After Autism Funding Stunningly Jumps Over 30,000%

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is facing further scrutiny after viral social media posts revealing that the state saw a 32,400% increase in autism care spending from 2017 through 2024.

Libs of TikTok shared a report from the Minnesota Department of Human Services on Thursday, which found that the state spent just under $1.1 million on autism programs in 2017. By 2024, that number had skyrocketed to $343.1 million.

The first notable jump came in 2019, when the dollars reimbursed total went from $6.1 million to roughly $20.4 million. Walz assumed office as governor in January 2019. By 2021, Minnesota was spending $83 million on autism care. The numbers only increased from there, with the state spending $124.5 million in 2022 and $189 million in 2023.

For comparison, only 10 of 30 MLB teams had a payroll exceeding $189 million to start the 2023 season. The $343.1 million that Minnesota spent on autism care in 2024 was higher than the combined Opening Day payroll of the four lowest-spending MLB teams that year; the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Oakland Athletics had a combined payroll of roughly $334 million.

WOW. Minnesota’s spending on Autism Care went from $1 million in 2017 to $343 million in 2024 under Tim Walz’s watch. That’s a 34,200% increase. This level of fraud is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/TjnsjL8aOe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2026

Social media clearly took notice, as the Libs of TikTok X post had over 7 million views in roughly 16 hours. Walz had not publicly commented on the numbers as of Friday morning.

“You’d think someone would at least check to see if there is something wrong with water,” Elon Musk wrote on X, likely referencing past concerns about the state’s water quality. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy estimates that 40% of the state’s lakes, rivers and streams are “impaired.”

Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with fraud tied to Minnesota social services programs, including child care, food, autism programs, and housing. Most defendants are of Somali descent, which has led to issues between President Donald Trump and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is of Somali descent.

And no one was watching the store — on purpose. https://t.co/Hs2RWMNRLN — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 27, 2026

As of January, roughly 60 of the individuals arrested had been convicted so far. Prosecutors estimate that the total amount of fraud could reach $9 billion, dating back to 2021. Trump claimed in his State of the Union address earlier this week that an estimated $19 billion was stolen via fraud.

The fraud story took off in December when independent journalist Nick Shirley toured Minneapolis and reported on alleged financial irregularities. Perhaps the most well-known incident was the “Quality Learning Center,” which allegedly operated as a daycare center and received federal funding despite being inactive and having a misspelled sign. That building officially closed in early January.

Walz, who turns 62 on April 6, announced last month that he will not run for re-election. He also said that he has no future plans of running for office again. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who won re-election last November, has also remained in power and has not signaled that he intends to step down amid a hectic few months both in Minneapolis and the state itself. In addition to the fraud scandal, Minnesota has dealt with Operation Metro Surge — a federal immigration operation — and the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Department of Homeland Security-involved shootings.

Vice President JD Vance announced earlier this week that the federal government will temporarily pause some Medicaid funding to the state of Minnesota amid the fraud concerns.