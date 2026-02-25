Calls Mount for Minneapolis Copy Shop’s Punishment After Defacing Stop Sign in Anti-ICE Message

Several weeks after posting an Instagram video featuring an unnamed man defacing a stop sign to protest United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a Minneapolis digital print store is going viral again — except this time, netizens are calling for the store to face legal punishment.

Smart Set Inc., a digital print shop in Minneapolis, posted a video on Feb. 6 of someone attaching a sticker reading “ICE” on a stop sign. That is obviously a reference to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has spent nearly three months in Minnesota conducting Operation Metro Surge. Officials estimated earlier this month that there were over 4,000 arrests since Operation Metro Surge began in December.

As of publication, that video had received nearly 96,000 likes since going live on Feb. 6.​

“This is about showing up for each other in a concrete way, not just in words,” Smart Set Inc. wrote.

Based on the like total and the responses in the comment section, it’s clear that Smart Set Inc received plenty of support in their stand against ICE. However, the store began facing severe backlash on Wednesday when Libs of TikTok shared the video on X and pointed out that defacing a stop sign is a crime.​

Indeed, as of 2025, Minnesota still considers damaging any type of traffic-related sign to be a crime.

“No person shall, without lawful authority, possess, or attempt to or in fact alter, deface, injure, knock down, or remove any official traffic-control device or any railroad sign or signal or any inscription, shield, or insignia thereon, or any other part thereof,” Minnesota statute 169.08 reads. “A person who voluntarily notifies a law enforcement agency that the person is in possession of such an article, and who returns the article within ten days after gaining possession thereof, shall not be subject to prosecution for such possession.”

Various X users tagged the Department of Homeland Security and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on X. As of publication, no one affiliated with the federal government had publicly responded to the Libs of TikTok post, which had over 450,000 views in seven hours.

It is unclear whether the “ICE” sticker remains on that stop sign, and it is also unknown whether Smart Set Inc. would face any type of punishment.​

Inquisitr News has reached out to Smart Set Inc. for further comment.

“Radical leftists in Minneapolis are literally filming themselves committing crimes and encouraging others to join in,” Libs of TikTok wrote. “How is this acceptable?”

Another X user sarcastically remarked, “So whimsical and cute. Doesn’t it just make you want to endanger local law enforcement?”

Eventually, one has to hope that someone will realize that not everything needs to be posted on social media, especially when it potentially exposes a crime. Smart Set Inc. has shared photos and videos of products that they’ve worked on, typically posters and stickers, amid the anti-ICE movement. One such post that the store was tagged in has nearly 2,000 likes, so they’re clearly reaching an audience.

As of publication, the initial Instagram video featuring the man defacing the stop sign remained online. We’ll see if Smart Set Inc. changes course and removes that post within the coming days.